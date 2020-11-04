The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more Gethin Jones and Angela Scanlon have incredible properties, too

From Alex Jones and Matt Baker to Michelle Ackerley and Gethin Jones, The One Show hosts often reveal glimpses of their home lives on social media. Naturally, they live in some seriously beautiful properties, and this year's coronavirus pandemic means that we've seen more than ever before as the presenters have spent more time indoors. Take a look through some of the most impressive photos…

Alex Jones

Alex Jones' kitchen

Alex Jones lives in London in a Victorian house that she renovated with her husband Charlie Thomson in 2016. She recently posed for a photo in their stunning kitchen, decorated with teal-green cupboards and white tiles, and a combination of marble and wooden worktops.

Alex Jones' bedroom

Alex's bedroom follows a Scandi-inspired aesthetic, with white wooden floorboards and shutters, and a grey button-back headboard.

Matt Baker

Matt Baker's living room

Matt Baker lives in a charming country farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. The property includes its very own farm, where Matt cares for a whole host of animals including sheep, chickens and donkeys. He previously appeared on The One Show from his living room, which is reminiscent of the home's countryside heritage, with framed bird artwork hanging on the walls, and cushions embroidered with pheasants.

Matt Baker's dining room

Another living area doubles up with a dining space, which Matt unveiled as he showed where his children were studying during the lockdown period. The room has concrete tiles and an exposed brick alcove for a traditional fireplace.

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard's kitchen

Christine and Frank Lampard live in a £10million mansion in London with their daughter Patricia, and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. The property has an open-plan ground floor, with a kitchen island lined with white leather stools and glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

Christine Lampard's living room

Christine's luxurious living room is decorated with a muted beige colour scheme, with floor-length curtains and a glass coffee table showcasing a vase of white flowers.

Christine Lampard's garden

Christine and Frank have kitted out their enormous garden with a large outdoor dining set including a grey L-shaped sofa and a matching armchair and coffee table.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones' living room

Gethin Jones lives in a two-bedroom apartment in London, which he unveiled during various TV appearances amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. His living room is furnished with a striking green velvet sofa with grey cushions.

Another photo taken in his lounge showed a glass coffee table with a metallic bronze frame.

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon's living room

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon lives in north London with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby. Their living room is designed with wooden parquet flooring and a cream colour scheme, brightened with yellow wall art.

Angela Scanlon's kitchen

Angela's kitchen features stone flooring and light walls showcasing several family photos. A blue velvet armchair is positioned in one corner next to glass doors leading out onto the garden.

