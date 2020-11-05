Princess Eugenie moves in with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew? Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank may have relocated for lockdown 2.0

Princess Eugenie may have moved in with her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew for the duration of lockdown 2.0.

This has yet to be confirmed, but there are a few indicators which suggest she may have done so.

Firstly, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank opted to do so for the first national lockdown in the UK.

SEE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's beautiful London home revealed

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's stunning childhood home at the Royal Lodge unveiled

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie announces big news with husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, confirmed that the couple had been staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on an episode of Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson films inside the Royal Lodge in Windsor

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack," she revealed. "My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married, they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home, the Royal Lodge

What's more, Eugenie announced her pregnancy with Jack at the end of September. It would make sense that while the lockdown has only initially been implemented for four weeks, Eugenie may want to share as much of her nine month pregnancy with her parents as possible.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor is also set within 21 acres of secluded land, making it extra safe and ideal for social distancing for both Eugenie and Jack.

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

On the other hand, Eugenie and Jack's home in London, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace is built within close proximity to other properties on the grounds, including Nottingham Cottage, previously home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Apartment 1A, home to Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Likewise, the inside of Royal Lodge has an impressive 30 rooms, as opposed to just three bedrooms at Ivy Cottage.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.