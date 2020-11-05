Prince Charles and Camilla's former lockdown home is basically a luxury retreat The royal couple previously isolated at their Scottish home on the Queen's Balmoral estate

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, previously isolated at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate, during the first national lockdown. It has not been confirmed whether they have opted to relocate to the property for the second lockdown period, but they certainly enjoyed their time there earlier this year. Take a look inside...

SEE: Prince Charles and Camilla set to move home?: DETAILS

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife. The couple even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt they have fond memories of the home.

MORE: Fans notice hilarious feature inside Charles and Camilla's private home

Charles and Camilla spend their summers at Birkhall

Set on a 53,000-acre estate, the 18th-century residence is the ideal spot for maintaining social distancing. We got a first glimpse inside Birkhall when Charles filmed a BBC documentary in 2018 called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's jaw-dropping London residence, Clarence House

Prince Charles inherited the Birkhall estate from the Queen Mother

In one scene, Charles was interviewed in a reception room of the property, showing he has various personal mementos on display. One framed photo on a dresser appears to have been taken at Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018, while another looks to show the Queen with Princes William and Harry when they were younger.

MORE: Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove estate gardens

Birkhall is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate

The 71-year-old has another wooden coffee table with colourful wildflowers in a vase, while a butterfly palm plant stands in a blue and white ceramic planter next to the window, which has floor-length dark curtains hanging over it.

We got a look inside Prince Charles' office at Birkhall when he shared a video message in collaboration with The Prince's Trust in June. Besides the bookcase and framed photographs behind him, the clip also showed endless stacks of books on the floor at either side and in front of the cabinet behind him.

MORE: Prince Charles' former home for sale for £3.5million

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get a look inside Prince Charles' office at Birkhall

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla revealed the grand entrance to the residence in a video shared to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux in June.

It features an enormous duck egg blue shelter with four large plinths and four potted plants hanging from the front two plinths and from the wooden ceiling, while the front door is painted green and is positioned above two grey concrete steps, with a glass panel above and a white frame.

Loading the player...

Birkhall has an impressive entrance

As well as his Scottish estate, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House. The Prince of Wales also inherited the Queen Mother's former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, and opened a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle in 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.