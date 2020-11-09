Victoria Beckham's living room as you've never seen it before See where the former Spice Girl is isolating with her husband David

Victoria Beckham has unveiled more of the living room at her home in the Cotswolds with her husband David, and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, than ever before.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram with a photo of herself posing on the sofa, which came within a selection of unseen furniture, as well as revealing the impressive layout of the space.

Much like the black velvet sofa the couple have in their London home, Victoria and David have an incredible grey velvet button-back sofa, with a matching cotton button-back foot stool. The sofa is dressed with brown linen cushions.

Victoria and David Beckham's living room

Behind Victoria, a selection of black concrete lamps with textured beige shades are seen, and a matching lampshade hanging in the hallway.

Echoing the property's heritage as a converted farmhouse, the room is designed with exposed brick walls and walkways between each room, while Victoria and David have opted against doors to create an open effect.

The space leads out onto the landing, where there are grand high ceilings, and a wooden bannister framing a curved staircase.

Victoria captioned the snap, "Warmed up and ready for a week of working from home #VBPose. Shot by #HarperSeven!"

Victoria previously shared a rare selfie in the room

This marks one of the few times that the Beckhams have given a look inside their lounge at their countryside home, but Victoria did previously post a selfie from the room.

It showed hardwood flooring with floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames, and a wooden TV unit positioned at the front with a flatscreen TV mounted upon the wall. There is also a mustard yellow armchair and a glass table with a metallic gold base, on top of an olive green rug.

A rattan armchair with a black frame is visible in the corner of the image.

