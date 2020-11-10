Helen Skelton's home has to be seen to be believed: An inside tour The BBC Countryfile presenter has transformed the property

Helen Skelton lives in Yorkshire with her husband Richie Myler and their two children Ernie and Louis. The BBC Countryfile presenter and her family have been renovating their property since purchasing it in January, and Helen has taken fans along for the journey via social media. From her living room to her bathroom, she has unveiled almost every space, and it's safe to say it's truly one of the most impressive celebrity homes we've ever seen. Take a look…

Helen Skelton's kitchen

Helen's kitchen features white walls, dark green cupboards, white marble worktops and coordinating splashback panels. Appliances include a black AGA oven and a metallic gold splashback which Helen credited to Meliora Bespoke Kitchens, who explained that the feature is "a lightly aged brass made by a metal sheet company." The design matches the fittings in the kitchen, including Helens' taps and plug sockets.

An additional image taken in the room showed a large island unit with a glass vase in the middle of the room, and two blush pink lampshades hanging overhead.

Helen Skelton's dining room

Helen's kitchen opens up onto her dining space. Like the rest of her property, it's built with high vaulted ceilings with black wooden panels, and industrial style lights with black wires and shell-inspired shades. Helen says that the sliding barn doors were a must, leading out to a stone patio and the garden.

Helen Skelton's living room

Helen previously shared a before and after image of her living room. The finished product features grand vaulted high ceilings with an exposed brick wall, glossy flooring and a traditional black log fireplace. "We were going to put polished plaster on the wall," Helen explained. "But when we chipped the plaster off, I loved the original stones even more. Then it all got a bit unsafe with chimney stacks and stuff so Tony took the wall down and put it back together. Kids love that we took the ceiling out as they can play basketball without hitting the lights."

Helen Skelton's bathroom

Helen also revealed the transformation of her bathroom with a before and after image. She opted for stone walls with a tin boat bath and bronze fittings. She also admitted to having taken off the shower head to prevent her young sons from making a mess: "And yes, I have unscrewed the shower head," she said. "I have two boys and a freshly polished plaster wall."

The sink unit in the room is designed with light green tiles, and a puddle basin. A ridged glass wall acts as a divider in the space.

Helen Skelton's son's bedroom

Helen's sons haven't been forgotten when it came to designing the home, either. They are lucky enough to have their very own climbing wall in their bedroom, created with wooden hand holds in keeping with the tree aesthetic, and black aerial rings.

