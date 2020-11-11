Dyson's Black Friday 2020 deals: The biggest discounts we're expecting 

Here at HELLO! we're counting down the days until the biggest shopping event of the year - Black Friday. Granted, you might be thinking that deals are everywhere these days and during the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen retailers offer heavy discounts, but Dyson rarely participates in sales throughout the year - which is why Black Friday is such a big occasion.

As deals are predominantly under wraps we can only tell you our predictions. It would be worth checking back on the day, to find out the exact deals that are on offer.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and this year it's going to be bigger than ever and predominantly online. Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Black Friday shoppers will be rushing to virtual checkouts rather than real ones.

When is Black Friday?

These are the dates you need: Black Friday falls on Friday 27th November this year, but there are plenty of deals to be had pre-Black Friday and in the aftermath - it's basically a full-on month of discounts. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday - this year 30th November - and is targeted at online shoppers. This year, that will be all of us. What will you be buying this Black Friday?

Does Dyson do Black Friday offers?

Yes, and there's even a Black Friday section on the Dyson website that will ensure you get mailed about the discounts on the products you're interested in.

What Dyson offers can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Back in 2019, Dyson cut prices but also launched exclusives. What's more, in 2019, Dyson included a free additional black wand with the purchase of any Dyson Cyclone V10 and V11 vacuum cleaner, and fans of the Supersonic blow dryer were able to purchase the exclusive Black/Purple colourway, which included a complimentary display stand.

Dyson deals in the UK - places to look out for

Dyson.com

Dyson Outlet

eBay Dyson Outlet

Selfridges

John Lewis

Dyson deals in the USA - places to look out for

Dyson

Neiman Marcus

Target

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sephora

The most popular Dyson products fans are keen to get their hands on during Cyber week

Dyson vacuums

If you're looking to purchase a Dyson vacuum you might want to wait until Black Friday when all the good deals will be on. Whether it's on Dyson's website or via a stockist such as Amazon or John Lewis, there will be excellent deals to be had. The Dyson vacuums are renowned for deep cleans, they're also lightweight and versatile for everyday use. From whole-home cleans to tackling pet hair, there's a Dyson vacuum for your needs.

Dyson V11 Absolute, usual price £599 / $799, Dyson

Engineered to deep clean, anywhere. Up to 60 minutes of powerful floor cleaning. One happy customer left a review saying: "This vacuum cleaner is the best one I ever had!!! So powerful and easy to use makes cleaning much easier. I have dogs and it is excellent for collecting their hair loss. Love it in all the possible ways."

Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum, usual price £799.99, Dyson UK

SHOP NOW

Ok if this is a wish list, we may as well hope for a robot vacuum cleaner. This robot vacuum has powerful suction to clean your home. Its intelligent vision system helps it to navigate, so the robot always knows where it is in the room. Genius.

There are mixed reviews on site, with some people claiming it lacks common sense, but there is this positive review: "I have literally gained more hours during the week and can vacuum more often so my dust allergies are a thing of the past.

Dyson Hair care

In recent years, Dyson has become a power player in the haircare world. And this Black Friday we expect to see some major discounts on its three key products; the Corrale Straightener, the Airwrap styler and the Supersonic hair dryer. Let's break it down…

Dyson Corrale Straightener, usual price £399.99 / $499.99, Dyson

This is the most recent haircare launch from Dyson - and it's an incredible investment to make if you love to style your hair. The cordless design is a real winner and thanks to the flexing copper plates that gather hair perfectly - without leaving any strands left unstyled - you can achieve the same style with less heat. You get 50% less breakage, reduced frizz and fewer flyaways.

Dyson Airwrap styler, usual price £449.99 / $549.99, Dyson

For Christmas it's all about the Dyson Airwrap Styler that's available in an exclusive copper and silver design, and comes with the Dyson presentation case and copper-edged storage bag (plus various attachments) to make the perfect gift.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, usual price £299 / $399, Dyson

With a powerful digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now features re-engineered styling attachments to style different types of hair. There will be doubt be some epic deals on the hair dryer.

Dyson fans and heaters

It might be wishful thinking to get a brand new Dyson fan/heater combo as these are such a sought after product - and deals are few and far between.

Now we've experienced working from home during a UK heatwave, you might be after a Dyson Hot+Cool which features Air Multiplier technology for smooth, high-velocity airflow and intelligent thermostat for precise room heating.

Dyson Hot + Cool fan heater in white/nickel, usual price £399 / $449.99, Dyson

