Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home view will make you green with envy Celebrity chef Gordon has stayed at this £6million home during the pandemic

Gordon filmed his breathtaking morning view at his £6million holiday home in Cornwall – showing off a beautiful sunrise and incredible coastal scenery.

READ: Fans are baffled by THIS swanky feature in Gordon's home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon shows off his stunning morning view

From Gordon's high vantage point at his idyllic beach house, he panned across the view, showing just how close he is to the rugged Cornish coastline. With rolling hills and powdery sand, the scenes would not look out of place in a holiday brochure.

As he showed off his premium surroundings to his 10.2million Instagram followers, the Hell's Kitchen star sang Wake up Boo! by The Boo Radleys.

Gordon's outdoor pool has been drained for the winter

In the clip, fans were also treated to a glimpse of his £6million renovated mansion, including the eco-friendly living roofs on the top of each of the star's outbuildings.

Below the celebrity chef was his perfectly manicured lawn with steps leading down closer to the sea.

MORE: Gordon's lookalike sons surprise fans

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shows off serious rhythm in adorable video

Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Gordon's epic outdoor pool, which featured heavily on his social media throughout the summer, has been drained for the winter months. The installation of his beloved pool cost over £100,000 but has added significant value to the property.

Gordon taught his son Oscar to swim in this outdoor pool

READ: Why Gordon's breakfast caused a stir online

It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.

Gordon has spent most of 2020 at his Cornwall retreat, along with wife Tana and their five children Meghan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar. The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.