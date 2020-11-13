The Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The new normal of working from home has been so successful it’s unlikely we’ll ever want to go back to being purely office based. If you want a more up to date laptop or are finding it hard to share computers at home with the rest of your household, then you can save with the Black Friday and the Cyber Monday sales. You don’t need to wait till 27 of November either. With the shops shut, the sales have already started, and you can bag an early Black Friday bargain today.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga C630 13in multimode laptop – was £999, now £699.99, Lenovo

This promises the best combination of mobile computing and a laptop format. It has a thin design, touchscreen and over 25 hours of battery life. The Yoga C630 runs Windows on the latest Snapdragon 850 processor and has 4G connectivity. Good for working and entertainment wherever you are.

ASUS Chromebook C223NA 11.6in – was £229 and is now £199.99, Amazon

There are great deals to be had on Chromebooks this year, making them perfect for Christmas presents. This model from ASUS is an ideal low-cost computing option for anyone who needs a lightweight computer. At 1kg you can easily carry it around all day. It’s powerful enough for most computing needs with an Intel Celeron 3215U 1.1GHz processor and 4GB of memory.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14in – was £768.99, now £636.35, Dell

Save £132.34 on this office laptop by using the code BLACK15 at checkout. Features include an AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics, 8GB memory and Windows 10. Graphics memory is shared, but there is still enough power for most games and for streaming video.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

AlienwareArea 51M R2 17.3 in – was £3,499.99, now £2,999.99, Very.co.uk

This is a fantastic saving of £500 on one of the most powerful gaming laptops available. It is also ideal for graphic design and video editing. Features include the latest 10th generation Intel processor and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2080 Super Graphics.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV 15.6in – was £1,099.99, now £999.99, Amazon

An affordable gaming laptop based around an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it still provides a decent gaming performance. Features include graphics from a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor with 6GB of dedicated memory and 16GB of RAM. It comes with Windows 10.

How to get the best laptop deals this Black Friday

To make sure you get the best deals, have a good idea of what type of laptop you want and what your budget is, and be flexible on the brand. With the pandemic, most shops have chosen to make it a month of Black Friday sales rather than just having it all on one day or week. This applies to Cyber Monday too, which traditionally follows Black Friday with technology and computing deals. You’ll have the best chance of securing a bargain if you bookmark and check the relevant pages daily. Amazon, Very.co.uk, AO (https://ao.com/deals/computing/laptops) and Currys' are already listing deals each day and they are selling out quite fast.

Acer will start its sale on 17 November, while Argos, and John Lewis will both be sticking to 27 November.

Best Apple laptop deals for Black Friday

Apple doesn’t participate in the Black Friday sales but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a bargain from other retailers.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13in - was £1,299, now £1,00.46, Amazon

The latest, thinnest and lightest laptop from Apple is reduced by £198.54 with this sale offer. It promises all day battery life, has a 13in Retina display with True Tone technology and a backlit Magic Keyboard.

Best Huawei laptops for Black Friday

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8in – was £499.99, now £449.99, Huawei

As well as saving 10% on the price in the Black Friday sale you get the flip cover, keyboard and M-Pen included for free making this a good budget compromise between a tablet and an ultra-thin laptop. The screen technology used significantly reduces blue light so it is healthier for your eyes.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020 i7-10510U 13.9in – was £1699.99, now £1,399.99, Huawei

Save £300 on this powerhouse laptop and you’ll also get a free Huawei Sound X (worth £299.99), Leather Case and Bluetooth Mouse Swift in the Black Friday sale. The battery promises 13 hours of video playback on one charge, and 15 hours with most regular office and school applications. This has the lastest 10th Gen Intel i7 processor. Drop down to an i5 processor and you can get almost identical specifications for £1,099.99 instead of £1,399.99.

Best HP laptop Black Friday deals

The computing giant HP is waiting until 27 November to release its own deals. However other retailers have some early bargains.

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14in - was £699, now £599, Currys'

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop with a good performance, then this is ideal. It is suited to all office tasks. The powerful Intel Core i7 processor will help make up for the integrated graphics in most games. Other features include 10 hours battery life, Windows 10 and 8GB memory.

