Hanna Fillingham
Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her jaw-dropping metallic bedroom at her home in New York
Kelly Ripa has a gorgeous home in New York, where she spends the majority of her time.
And over the weekend, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a look inside her gorgeous bedroom, complete with a metallic wall.
The Hope and Faith actress shared footage of her dog Chewy sleeping on the pillow on her bed, and panned around the room in the clip, revealing some of the features in the room, including modern bedside tables and a fluffy carpet.
The TV presenter lives in Manhattan, in an impressive $27million townhouse, featuring everything from a huge foyer to a rooftop terrace overlooking the city.
Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos also spend a lot of time in their home in the Hamptons. The spacious property boasts a huge garden with a pool and sunbathing area, as well as multiple living rooms and bedrooms.
Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her stylish bedroom in New York
The celebrity couple – who shares children Michael, Lola and Joaquin – are currently living apart due to Mark's work commitments.
The actor is filming the latest series of Riverdale in Canada, and is unable to go back home to visit his family due to the current coronavirus travel restrictions.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's family split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons
The All My Children star will reunite with Kelly and his children in December, and has been sharing regular countdowns on social media.
Mark is often away from his family for work, a set up they have been familiar with for many years. However, when the lockdown occurred earlier in the year, the actor was able to spend a long period of time with them, something the entire family enjoyed.
Kelly and Mark Consuelos are currently living apart due to work commitments
Kelly opened up about their new normal during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan during the summer, shortly after Mark returned to Canada.
She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."
Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."
