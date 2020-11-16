Kate Middleton's brother James' home is basically a luxury country hotel

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton lives in London with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. The pair tend to keep their property as private as possible, but James has shared a few glimpses inside of the house over the years, and it's safe to say it's every bit as luxurious as expected. Take a look…

James Middleton's dining room

James is the proud owner of one golden retriever and five black spaniels (he also recently launched a new happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, named Ella.Co), and apparently he also treats them to a la carte dinners at home. In March, he shared a photo of them sat around his wooden dining table, and revealed that the room is decorated with cream walls and a large mirror hanging in a wooden frame on the wall. His reflection also shared a peek at his staircase, which seems to have black steps and a matching bannister.

James Middleton's swimming pool

James has shared several photos of his dogs and Alizee enjoying their outdoor swimming pool. It's built with white tiles and framed with tall bushes for privacy.

A different photo of another of his dogs jumping into the pool showed that there is also a white bench at one side of the pool.

James Middleton's living room

Back in 2017, James posted a photo of one of his dogs as a puppy in the living room. He inadvertently showed that the room has olive green walls and wooden floors, as well as a traditional fireplace with green and cream tiles. There is wooden panelling along various areas of the walls, as well as a vintage oak piano.

A more recent photo taken in the living room showed that it has a large open fireplace with a black stone back, and traditional logs. It is framed with a cream leather ledge and black railing to protect his dogs.

