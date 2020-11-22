I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin's home couldn't be more different to Dec's

During the I'm A Celebrity filming, it is clear Ant and Dec have a genuine bond. But when they shared a clip showing off their homes, it became apparent that although the duo spend lots of time together and have so much in common, their interior design tastes are completely different.

REVEALED: The big mistake I'm A Celeb fans noticed

While Dec's home has a muted colour palette of cream, white and black, Ant's living room is world's away as it is entirely blue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Ant and Dec's incredible homes

The panelled walls are painted a bold shade of blue, as are the in-built shelving units which hold Ant's numerous awards, including a BAFTA. Meanwhile, a door leading out into his hallway is painted in the same hue to give the illusion of a much bigger space.

Ant and Dec's homes couldn't be more different

READ: Britain's Got Talent judges' children: meet the families of Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell & Co

Ant also has a gorgeous velvet corner sofa in the centre of the room – in a similar shade of blue! It is styled up with yellow cushions and throws which add a statement pop of colour.

When Ant moved into his Wimbledon home it was the first time he had moved away from Dec, as their homes in Chiswick used to be on the same road.

Ant McPartlin's living room is 50 shades of blue

There is a brown leather table in the centre of the room, which no doubt doubles as a comfy bench for Ant and Anne-Marie to rest their legs on after talking their dogs for long walks in the park. A matching storage box can be seen at the side of the sofa, filled with magazines.

GALLERY: Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home

The pristine white ceiling pops immaculately against the rest of the room, and the spotlights shine ambient lighting down into the space. While we can't see the back wall, we imagine it is lined with big windows, as plenty of natural light can be seen flooding the room.

Ant and Anne-Marie have been dating since 2018

Ant and Anne-Marie moved into their home in 2019. It features seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area - plus an impressive master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite with a freestanding bath. And the couple have plenty more home renovations planned!

It was revealed that their plans to construct a swimming pool in the garden have been approved. The couple also want to build a Victorian-style changing room alongside the pool and two single-storey extensions, and they've got their sights set on converting a garage into a bathroom.

RELATED: Inside Ant McPartlin's love life: from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.