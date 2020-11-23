eBay’s Black Friday deals are go: Get up to 50% off selected products and a 20% coupon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is just days away – 27 November if you didn’t know already – and some of the best deals are already there for the taking. One of the best places for all your shopping needs – whether it be electrical goods, homeware or even fashion you’re after, has to be eBay.

The online shopping portal already is offering up to 50% - and in some cases much more – off selected items, including Mrs Hinch’s beloved Shark vacuum, Widescreen TVs, headphones and electric toothbrushes.

Keep scrolling for our best picks, and right at the end you can read eBay's top tips for grabbing the best bargains on the big day – which will see big discounts across all sectors.

You can also get 20% off if you shop with one of the thousands of small businesses on eBay, listed on eBay’s coupon offers section: Just use the promo code: PICKSMALLBIZ

Best eBay Black Friday deals

JBL Tune wireless headphones, was £89.99 now £44.99, eBay

Currys’ eBay shop has some great bargains – you can pick up a pair of these JBL wireless Bluetooth headphones for 50% off.

Superdry womens’ padded jacket, was £99.99 now £62.99, eBay

Don’t forget you can also shop discounted fashion at eBay this Black Friday. This super flattering winter puffer jacket from Superdry – available in black or spectra yellow - is 37% off.

Shark DuoClean cordless vacuum, was £359.99 now £185, eBay

Have you been eyeing up one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved Shark Hoovers? You can get a refurbished model in the Black Friday sales for 48% less at the official eBay Shark Store.

Philips sonicare electric toothbrush, was £89.99 now £44.99, eBay

If you’re in the market for a good electric toothbrush, this Philips model is a good bet. It comes with an easy-start program to help with your brushing routine, and it’s 50% off.

Tassimo automatic coffee machine, was £89.99 now £29.99, eBay

There’s a whopping 67% off this handy little machine at Curry’s eBay shop. It lets you enjoy café quality coffee at the push of a button in your own kitchen.

Bowers & Wilkins wireless noise cancelling headphones, were £199 now £139.99, eBay

These sleek headphones, which are marked down 33% for black Friday, go for 25 hours straight on a single charge. They shut out the outside world so you can get lost in the music, but if you lift up an ear to hear what’s going on they automatically stop until you put it back. Clever!

LG 4K Ultra HD smart TV, was £518 now £379, eBay

There’s 26% off this fab wall mountable smart TV with ultra surround sound, inbuilt wifi and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Perfect for binge-watching shows during Lockdown 2.0!

eBay top tips for grabbing a Black Friday bargain on November 27

Make the most of coupons - keep an eye out for coupons on-site and in your emails, which if you subscribe to, you’ll receive push notifications straight to your phone throughout Cyber Week.

- keep an eye out for coupons on-site and in your emails, which if you subscribe to, you’ll receive push notifications straight to your phone throughout Cyber Week. Become best friends with your ‘watch’ list - add favourite items to your watch list and keep checking back so you can easily see if and when the price drops

- add favourite items to your watch list and keep checking back so you can easily see if and when the price drops Get in early - on Black Friday 2019, most sales were made at 8pm, so shop ahead of this time to make sure you’re front of the line for the best deals. Also, last year, the most sales were made on the Sunday after Black Friday, but there will be a range of offers on different categories throughout the week - so if you notice an item you are after drop in price, it's ok to bag it at a discount pre-Black Friday

- on Black Friday 2019, most sales were made at 8pm, so shop ahead of this time to make sure you’re front of the line for the best deals. Also, last year, the most sales were made on the Sunday after Black Friday, but there will be a range of offers on different categories throughout the week - so if you notice an item you are after drop in price, it's ok to bag it at a discount pre-Black Friday Browse the Black Friday hub and set up alerts - browse hero deals easily and explore different events to get the best deals available across categories. E.g. tech , home and garden and more. With alerts you won’t miss any of the deals from your favourite brands, which are added daily!

- browse hero deals easily and explore different events to get the best deals available across categories. E.g. , and more. With alerts you won’t miss any of the deals from your favourite brands, which are added daily! Visit the best-selling product lists - browse the competition when you're looking to purchase a big ticket item and explore the best selling products page. Those looking to clean up this BF on a new vacuum deal should look here

