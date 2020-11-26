Best Curry's Black Friday deals 2020: Discounts on appliances & more 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wild rushes and massive crowds usually accompany Black Friday sales, but this year, with social distancing measures and lockdowns still in place, the best place to catch the biggest and best discounts is right from your home!

Currys' Black Friday deals are on our list for ones to watch for on Friday, when we're expecting major discounts on everything the retailer is known for, from mobiles to TVs, grooming tools to video game consoles.

Black Friday is an especially great day to get major bargains on those big-ticket items that you've been saving up for or waiting to catch a great deal on. And if you want to hear about Currys Black Friday deals first, sign up for their Black Friday updates on currys.co.uk

But guess what? Currys ALREADY has Black Friday deals live now thanks to 'Black Tag' discounts on everything from TVs to appliances, from top brands like Bosch, JVC and even the Shark vacuums made popular by Mrs Hinch.

SHARK Flexology Cordless Vacuum, was £549 NOW £349, Currys

And here’s a Black Friday shopping tip: on 27 November, we recommend checking Currys PC World online for deals very early. Last year the site hit a record number of Black Friday shoppers as early as 9am!

Currys Black Friday deals: The best early discounts

Currys has not just lowered some items to Black Friday prices, but also guarantees that if they lower the prices further on Black Friday, they'll refund the difference. You'll find some great deals on:

These are some of our favourite Currys Black Friday deals with the best discounts:

GIGASET AL415A Cordless Phone with Answering Machine, was £49.99 NOW £19.99, Currys

TASSIMO by Bosch Coffee Machine, was £89.99 NOW £29, Currys

LENOVO Smart Clock with Google Assistant, Was £79.99 NOW £34.99, Currys

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Was £129 NOW £89.99, Currys

JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Was £89.99 NOW £44.99, Currys

HP ENVY 6010 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer, Was £79.99 NOW £44.99, Currys

MARSHALL Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, was £129 NOW £49, Currys

KENWOOD K25MB20 Solo Microwave, Was £170 NOW £69.99, Currys

FITBIT Inspire 2 & Nest, more colours available, was £138.99 NOW £89.99, Currys

Kenwood kMix in Rose Gold, was £549 NOW £249, Currys

RING Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Was £199 NOW £129, Currys

GARMIN Venu Smartwatch, Was £299 NOW £199, Currys

Samsung A21s 32GB, Was £179.99 NOW £139.99, Currys

JVC LT-43C700 43" Smart Full HD LED TV, Was £319.99 NOW £219, Currys

LG Spin Washing Machine - Graphite, Was £549.99 NOW £399, Currys

What will be on sale at Currys on Black Friday?

The Playstation 5 and Xbox One X may be topping Currys pre-order wish lists, but don't forget about earlier video game console models which will likely be seeing major deals. It might be the perfect time to pick up a PS4 or Xbox One at an irresistible discount with a Currys Black Friday deal.

When it comes to smartphones, look out for discounts on Android and iPhones, and as far as appliances, you can expect savings on everything from fridges to dishwashers, and everything in between including ovens, washing machines, kitchen gadgets and more.

And don't forget to think about Christmas gifts! We expect smartwatches to be very big on everyone's wish lists this year, along with Bluetooth speakers and fitness trackers, all of which can be found at Currys PC.

When does Currys' Black Friday sale end?

Currys' Black Friday deals end at midnight on 27 November – but it's not the only day for deals to mark on your calendar. Don't forget to also get back online on Cyber Monday – another massive shopping day – on 30 November that will see more fab deals at Currys PC and more of your favourite retailers.

