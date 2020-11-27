Dyson's Black Friday 2020 deals: The biggest discounts that are on right now 

Here at HELLO! we're loving all the discounts going on during the biggest shopping event of the year - Black Friday. Granted, you might be thinking that deals are everywhere these days and during the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen retailers offer heavy discounts, but Dyson rarely participates in sales throughout the year - which is why Black Friday is such a big occasion.

Does Dyson do Black Friday offers & what can we expect for Cyber Monday?

Yes, and there's even a Black Friday section on the Dyson website and there are rare savings on Dyson machines across floorcare, personal care and lighting categories, with savings of up to £150. The offers are available for a limited time until Tuesday 1 December.

Back in 2019, Dyson cut prices but also launched exclusives. What's more, in 2019, Dyson included a free additional black wand with the purchase of any Dyson Cyclone V10 and V11 vacuum cleaner, and fans of the Supersonic blow dryer were able to purchase the exclusive Black/Purple colourway, which included a complimentary display stand.

Dyson deals in the UK - places to look out for

Dyson.com

Dyson Outlet

eBay Dyson Outlet

Selfridges

John Lewis

QVC UK

Dyson deals in the USA - places to look out for

Dyson

Neiman Marcus

Target

Bed Bath & Beyond

Sephora

Today's Dyson Black Friday Deals

Dyson vacuums

If you're looking to purchase a Dyson vacuum you might want to wait until Black Friday when all the good deals will be on. Whether it's on Dyson's website or via a stockist such as Amazon or John Lewis, there will be excellent deals to be had. The Dyson vacuums are renowned for deep cleans, they're also lightweight and versatile for everyday use. From whole-home cleans to tackling pet hair, there's a Dyson vacuum for your needs.

If you're looking to invest - and get a bargain on a refurbished vacuum, eBay has an excellent deal on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished - with one-year guarantee.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished model, was £399, now £279.99, eBay

Engineered to deep clean, anywhere. Up to 60 minutes of powerful floor cleaning. One happy customer left a review saying: "This vacuum cleaner is the best one I ever had!!! So powerful and easy to use makes cleaning much easier. I have dogs and it is excellent for collecting their hair loss. Love it in all the possible ways."

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2, usual price £249.99 now £199.99, Argos

Pet-lovers know the struggles of cleaning up seemingly endless amounts of fur! This vacuum cleaner from Dyson is designed to make the cleaning process a whole lot easier, with the ability to work on carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a tangle-free turbine tool to tackle hair

Dyson V7 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, usual price £299.99 now £199.99, Argos

You don't want to miss out on this incredible deal! Argos is selling the Dyson V7 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at a reduced price of £199.99. Designed using Direct Drive technology, this lightweight hoover was awarded Best Buy 2020.

Dyson Haircare

In recent years, Dyson has become a power player in the haircare world. Sadly the brand is not offering savings on hair care products in the Black Friday sale however, these gifts are far too good to miss out on. Introducing the Corrale Straightener, the Airwrap styler and the Supersonic hairdryer. Let's break it down…

Dyson Airwrap styler, £449.99 / $549.99, Dyson

For Christmas it's all about the Dyson Airwrap Styler that's available in an exclusive copper and silver design, and comes with the Dyson presentation case and copper-edged storage bag (plus various attachments) to make the perfect gift.

Dyson Corrale Straightener, £399.99 / $499.99, Dyson

This is the most recent haircare launch from Dyson - and it's an incredible investment to make if you love to style your hair. The cordless design is a real winner and thanks to the flexing copper plates that gather hair perfectly - without leaving any strands left unstyled - you can achieve the same style with less heat. You get 50% less breakage, reduced frizz and fewer flyaways.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, £299 / $399, Dyson - this Black Friday you'll get a free stand

With a powerful digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now features re-engineered styling attachments to style different types of hair. There will be doubt be some epic deals on the hair dryer.

In the US, Dyson will be offering two complimentary accessories with the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer or Corrale hair straightener or a complimentary gift with the Airwrap styler until 26 December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and this year it's going to be bigger than ever and predominantly online. Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Black Friday shoppers will be rushing to virtual checkouts rather than real ones.

When is Black Friday?

These are the dates you need: Black Friday falls on Friday 27th November this year, but there are plenty of deals to be had pre-Black Friday and in the aftermath - it's basically a full-on month of discounts. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday - this year 30th November - and is targeted at online shoppers. This year, that will be all of us. What will you be buying this Black Friday?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.