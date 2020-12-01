Phillip Schofield's incredible holiday home is every family's dream - see inside See where the How To Spend It Well At Christmas star stays with his family

How To Spend It Well at Christmas star Phillip Schofield owns an incredible holiday home in Portugal and, between himself and his two daughters Molly and Ruby, the family often share a look inside during their trips there. It's situated in the Algarve and boasts an outdoor swimming pool with jaw-dropping views across the Portuguese hills, and since the coronavirus pandemic means that the family have been unable to visit this year, they surely have hopes to return in 2021. Take a look…

The entrance

Phillip previously shared a look at the entrance to his holiday home back in 2016. It features grey concrete steps and double doors with gold frames. There are two lights mounted on the walls and two large grey flower pots.

The terrace

Upstairs, Phillip and his family have a terrace, complete with outdoor dining table under a shelter. The area has cream tiles on the floor and white concrete railing.

The patio

Phillip's daughter Ruby previously shared a photo of the ground floor patio as she enjoyed a coffee with her boyfriend. It features burnt orange tiles and a rattan table and chairs with black metal bases.

Phillip also shared a look at the patio when he "finally got the wild cat to eat from [his] hand". It showed a large wooden dining table with matching chairs upholstered with blue and white cushions, and a blue parasol. Phillip sat next to another table, with yellow candles burning.

The swimming pool

Phillip's daughter Ruby posted a photo of Phillip swimming in the pool during a past holiday. It features white edges with a blue pattern, while the patio is lined with black railing and white plinths. Phillip has two large blue flower pots positioned next to each plinth.

Phillip's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby has also been to visit his holiday home along with her husband Dan Baldwin, as well as TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

A photo of Phillip sitting on an inflatable unicorn revealed that there is a lawn on the other side of the pool.

Phillip, Dec and Ant McPartlin all previously invested in neighbouring holiday homes at The Keys development in Quinta do Lago in Portugal, but it was recently revealed that all three TV personalities lost money after the owners went bust and were unable to complete the development. They are now fighting to get their money back – almost £2.5million each – along with £430,000 compensation apiece. They each had plans for a rooftop swimming pool, a cinema, a home bar and a butler's kitchen.

Phillip, nonetheless, has owned his existing property in Portugal for several years, though it is not confirmed whether he had intended to sell once the new development was finished.

