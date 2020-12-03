The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's home is enormous - see inside Princess Alexandra lives at Thatched House Lodge with her husband Sir Angus Ogilvy

The Queen's cousin and close friend Princess Alexandra lives at Thatched House Lodge in Richmond Park.

The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Princess Alexandra's husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy, acquired the home in 1963, shortly after their wedding, and the couple have lived there ever since.

Princess Alexandra and her son James Ogilvy at their home in 1968

What is it like inside Princess Alexandra's home?

The property features a grand total of six reception rooms and six bedrooms, spread across a mammoth four acres of grounds. There is also a separate 18th-century two-room summer house, a gardener's cottage and stables.

WATCH: Princess Alexandra films inside private London home

In May, Princess Alexandra filmed a rare message from inside the home as she recognised the work of volunteers for the Alzheimer's Society, giving fans a look at the décor.

She stood in front of large bay windows with white frames, and what seem to be white wooden shutters. The room has a view overlooking the gardens, including an outdoor patio area.

Thatched House Lodge in Richmond

A photo of the exterior of the building released in 1990 also showed exactly what it looks like from the outside.

It's built with white panels and a grey brick roof, with white sash windows and cream wooden shutters. There are two storeys to the home, with a large balcony at the front of one room, and a loft conversion on one side.

The home is lined with a white wall and a black metal fence, leading into an arched metal door at the middle, with a floral design.

A concrete water feature sits in the centre of the driveway, formed of gravel and tarmac, in front of a lawn area.

Princess Alexandra also has use of a grace-and-favour apartment within St James's Palace in London.

