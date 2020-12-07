Celebrity Christmas doors of 2020 that will blow your mind: Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden & more Tom Fletcher surprised the Queen of the Castle Giovanna with a rainbow-coloured display

As well as their gigantic trees and beautiful decorated interiors, celebrities have taken the festive trimmings outside their amazing homes this year with show-stopping doorstep displays. From rustic wreaths like Coleen Nolan's to the grotto-like scenes at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home, here is our round-up of the very best celebrity front doors this Christmas…

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have gone all out with their festive decorations

A festive grotto is the only way to describe the front door of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright. Fans were completely blown away with their Christmas decorations when they showcased them on Instagram. As well as a glowing archway complete with neon candy canes and giant baubles, there are two life-size nutcrackers on either side of the door and faux presents on the floor. Inside, the wonder continues with a candy-filled Christmas tree.

Emma and Matt Willis

Emma and Matt Willis enlisted the help of Early Hours for their display

If you're a big fan of twinkling lights, you will adore Emma and Matt Wills' incredible front door display. Their magical festive decorations, by Early Hours, include an enormous arch over the doorway with leaves, baubles and lights. In the Instagram snap they shared, fans could see inside of their family home, revealing a matching tree and staircase garland.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey posed with her whole family outside their stunning home

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is no stranger to having an eye-catching display in front of her home, but her Christmas display is one of our favourites. The family posed outside of their Essex house and they were surrounded by an archway of artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher

Tom Fletcher surprised wife Giovanna when she arrived home from Wales

While Giovanna Fletcher was busy getting crowned Queen of the I'm A Celebrity castle, husband Tom Fletcher was organising a rainbow coloured extravaganza back at home. We are sure their boys were also a big fan of the fun display outside the door of their stunning family house.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy's family home has a very lavish front door display

Abbey Clancy called in the professionals at Early Hours to help with her door transformation. Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch went for a classic red Christmas theme with a massive floral arch above the doorway and two wreaths on their double doors.

Coleen Nolan

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan got in the festive spirit with a wreath

Coleen Nolan's country cottage home has been given a rather sweet festive touch with a fresh wreath that perfectly complements her teal front door. It is finished with oversized baubles and a twee bow.

Amanda Holden

Amanda's home has a very pretty display outside

After showing off her peacock-themed decorations, presenter Amanda Holden also shared her outdoor display with her loyal following. Her cute cottage has been adorned with hundreds of baubles and pretty foliage.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby shared a glimpse of her fantastic decorations

This Morning's Holly Willoughby also got help from the pros at Early Hours, but she has only shared a small glimpse of her fairytale door display. From what we can see, the presenter has opted for a frosted look with silver-tinged foliage, white baubles and rustic berries.

The Siddiquis

Gogglebox family the Siddiquis have a beautiful festive display

One of our favourite Gogglebox families, the Siddiquis have taken Christmas very seriously this year. Inside their home they have multiple Christmas trees and the outside has also been decorated accordingly. They have a garland trim surrounding the door with a matching wreath – and they have placed pristine presents on the step to finish off the inviting scene.

Jamie Theakston

Jamie Theakston's fairytale door is seriously dreamy

Radio presenter Jamie Theakston has a front door display that wouldn’t look out of place in a fairytale. The garden-inspired design is brimming with beautiful foliage – and gives a subtle nod to the season. Either side of the archway, there are stacks of moss-covered logs to complete the wintery scene.

