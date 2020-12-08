Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one Tom Malone Jr now lives with model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has moved in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe – and their beautiful pad is rather different from his family home in Manchester.

The couple's swanky new abode has modern fittings throughout and has a very muted colour scheme, whereas the cosy living room at his family home in Manchester features brown and red tones.

The living room in the Malone family home is much more traditional

Tom was quick to share a picture of their new place, posing on the sofa with model girlfriend Bryony as they both sipped a glass of fizz. They sat on a chic grey sofa with a matching grey throw and we could see the plain living room walls behind them. Fans could also see two wooden tables and a large rose gold floor lamp illuminating the space.

To celebrate the occasion, Tom captioned the image: "To a new home and new beginnings."

Tom Malone Jr celebrated on his chic grey sofa

Tom's Instagram Stories allowed followers to see even more of the new home – and as he pictured his celebratory champagne the modern kitchen was shown off. The couple have a grey kitchen design with modern worktops and pristine wooden flooring.

Tom and Bryony already have a Christmas tree in their new abode

A candid snap of Tom on the sofa also revealed that the couple already have their Christmas tree up – and as well as sparkling lights and traditional baubles, they have two very special initial decorations for each of them.

Clearly keen to share his excitement, the dancer also tweeted, "It’s MOVING DAY!!!" and his post was met with lots of well-wishers saying good luck.

Bryony Briscoe cosied up for the first evening in their new place

Although Tom has already lived on his own before, this is his first time living with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Jr moved back into the family home in Manchester to continue filming Gogglebox.

