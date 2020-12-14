Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen is so grand they use a ladder The couple shared a photo inside their £31million London home

Victoria and David Beckham often reveal glimpses inside of their family homes on social media, but while photos don’t always offer an accurate representation of size, Victoria's most recent post revealed just how big their kitchen is.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram with a photo taken in the room at their London property, showing that the ceilings and cupboards are so tall that the family use a sliding library ladder to reach the very top shelves. It's made from black metal with a glossy finish, and is fixed upon a matching rod for moving horizontally between each cupboard.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's home in London cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan's - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham film inside stunning kitchen at London home

Victoria captioned it, "Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kid's snacks before date night… Can't wait to see what you're wearing @davidbeckham #sexpants."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham film inside incredible kitchen at £31million home

Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen has a library ladder

As for the rest of the space, it follows an olive green and cream colour scheme, with a duo of exposed wooden shelves with built-in LED lighting to showcase the kitchenware (currently bowls and glasses) on display. Black door knobs coordinate with the ladder.

A selection of photos shared before now have unveiled other areas of the room.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Miami penthouse

Victoria and David Beckham have an AGA oven

When David cooked for the family, Victoria photographed him at the hob with a saucepan, showing that the kitchen is equipped with a traditional black AGA oven, a Dualit toaster and a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall. It's designed with stainless steel splashback panels on the walls, wooden floors and floor-length cream curtains as seen in the background.

There is a wooden island unit in the kitchen

Another image of Victoria showed a wooden island unit that sits in the middle of the room and is lined with black leather stools with wooden legs.

Victoria and David's home in Holland Park, London is believed to be worth approximately £31million, while they are also said to have spent an estimated £8million on renovation work at the property in 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.