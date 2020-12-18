Christmas table decoration ideas for an Instagrammable festive display

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The coronavirus pandemic means that Christmas is more than a little different this year. There will be no large family parties and no jam-packed carol concerts, but despite the changes one thing that can be guaranteed is a delicious Christmas dinner. Ensure your festive dishes are enjoyed in the most stylish of settings with our amazing Christmas tablescape ideas and top tips. Whether you are having a modern Christmas table or a more traditional feel, there is something for everyone…

SEE: Stacey Solomon's Christmas DIY centerpiece is genius

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of these amazing Celebrity festive decorations

Christmas table styling tips

Decide on a colour theme

Similarly to deciding on home or wedding decorations, once you have a colour palette in mind, the process will be so much easier. Perhaps go with a matching theme to your existing Christmas decorations to tie the whole thing in.

This striking red display is ideal for christmas

Have a centerpiece

The key to a show-stopping tablescape is having a large focal point to draw the eye. This can be something as simple as a vase of flowers in the centre of the table, or a foliage garland running down the middle.

Vases, £12 for three, Sass & Belle



Use twigs and leaves to bring the outdoors in

Go natural

You don't actually have to go out and buy lavish decorations if you don't want to, you could simply use nature's beauty to add some interest to your festive table. Head outside for some twigs and arrange them in a cool vase or use real flower petals to sprinkle over your tablecloth.

LOOK: Celebrity Christmas front doors that will blow your mind

GALLERY: The best celebrity Christmas trees of 2020

Upgrade your glassware

A very simple way to jazz up your Christmas table is to luxe up your usual glassware. Go for crystal flutes or interesting coupe glasses for your fizz.

Inku champagne coupe, £20, Selfridges

Ask the experts

If you're really stuck – you can always call in the pros. LAY London is a tableware rental service in the city of London and their team deliver everything you need to make a show-stopping table.



Many of us may be dining alfresco this Christmas

Christmas table decoration ideas

Miniature Christmas trees

Mini Christmas trees are a modern favourite when it comes to festive styling. Go to town by adding lots of them down the centre of your table for maximum impact.

Six mini trees, £11, QVC

Confetti

A simple get very effective way to liven up any table. Whichever colour, shape or size you choose, a generous sprinkle of lovely confetti will liven up your tablescape no end.

MORE: Cheryl shows off her Christmas decorations in very rare video

A wreath

As well as hanging a wreath on your front door at Christmas time, they can look rather charming when used as a centrepiece. Use the hole in the middle for a candle or even a bottle of champagne!

Make your Christmas table memorable this year

Christmas table gift ideas

Although you don't have to give your Christmas dinner guests a gift, a small token on the table can add to the conversation over your meal. These can be anything from delicious chocolates, a miniature bottle of alcohol or even something fun like a silly pair of antlers. A sweet touch would be giving each of your guests a bauble on their place setting – festive and yet inexpensive.

Family fun baubles, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.