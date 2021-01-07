Kanye West's enormous Wyoming ranch is a dreamy hideaway

It has been reported by Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were already living 'separate lives' prior to the heightened divorce rumours which are now circulating. While Kim is permanently located in LA with their their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, Kayne spends the majority of his time at his Wyoming ranch. The stunning property was purchased by the celebrity couple in 2019 for £11.4million, and the family have spent time together there in the past.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's family watch firework display at their Wyoming ranch

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West horse riding in June during North's birthday celebrations

In the past, Kim has shared several glimpses inside the ranch after sharing photos from North's birthday celebrations on Instagram. These included photos of their horses, and the extensive grounds where the group enjoying quad biking together. Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also joined them for the trip, along with their children.

The stunning Wyoming ranch is the perfect place to retreat to

They also had a fireworks display on the ranch one evening, with a photo posted by Kourtney showing the children all looking up at the fireworks in awe.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family visited Kim Kardashian's ranch

Kim and Kanye are said to have spent £11.4million on the ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kim shared a loved-up photo of her and Kanye in Wyoming in June 2020

Kim previously described their property as "the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life". However, the mum-of-four told Jimmy Fallon that it would not replace their main California home. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she originally said, adding: "We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place."

The family enjoyed a firework display at the ranch for North's birthday

They were so enamoured with the region Kanye reportedly splashed out a further £11.6million ($14.4million) on a second ranch. Sat on 6,713 acres of land, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house also has three cabins that can fit between four and six guests each.

