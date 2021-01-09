Escape to the Chateau: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's unbelievable home revealed

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spent the past five years renovating the historic Chateau de la Motte Husson, turning the 19th-century castle into not only their dream family home, but also an incredible wedding venue in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France.

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015.

However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out.

Dick and Angel bought their chateau for £280,000

Thanks to the couple's creativity and ingenuity, they have since completed a stunning overhaul of the castle and its grounds, even creating a home for Angel's parents to live on-site too.

Angel and Dick have multiple bathrooms inside their glorious residence – and each one has its own personality, after Angel carefully considered each design to make them a total sanctuary.

Dick and Angel's bathroom even has an armchair

On their Instagram feed, they revealed one of the chateau's bathrooms to include a vintage free-standing bath which has been decked out with complementing antique accessories – there is a stack of vintage suitcases alongside the tub and a striking rug on the floor. There is also a very unique feature of an armchair in the room, alongside the sink – ideal for anyone who wants to sit awhile in this calming space. Plants have been cleverly used here by Angel and Dick to bring more colour and interest to the room.

Dick and Angel have a very unique property

Another glimpse inside the walls of the chateau revealed what the couple have done with one of the turret rooms. They have utilised the uniquely proportioned space by creating a small sitting area. A bright blue tub chair with cosy throw faces towards the windows and there is a mini circular side table with just enough room for a book and a cuppa. The most unusual feature, though, has to be the statement stencilling around the room which brings the outside in with lovely foliage patterns.

The couple spend a lot of their time decorating

The family gave a look inside Dick's much-used workshop with this super-cute family snap. Behind them, followers could admire their very abundant collection of workshop tools. Fans of the show will know that these get regular use with Dick's many projects.

The Orangery has been transformed into an idyllic setting to host wedding breakfasts, while the dual staircase at the entrance to the chateau provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies, many of which have featured on the Channel 4 show. No wonder, then, that the couple chose to host their own wedding there in 2015.

The chateau has 12 acres of grounds

Writing on the couple's website about their first months at the property, Dick explained: "Quite simply, the work we had to do before we could move in came down to safety, followed by the minimum needed to live with, just enough comfort to be a step above camping. After that we could see about a cunning plan to have enough space restored to get married and have a party – all in ten months."

