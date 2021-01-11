Olivia Munn's Scandi-inspired LA home is what dreams are made of The Newsroom star has the most amazing property

Olivia Munn has lived in LA since 2004, and the actress has shared more of her stunning property than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic. She previously told Vogue magazine that the coolest thing about it was the automatic toilet, adding that she "has a few", but we'd say the overall Scandi design is what makes it. Take a look inside.

Olivia Munn's living room

Olivia has shared several photos inside of her living room. She previously posed alongside her pet dog in the space, showing that it's decorated with minimal white walls and wooden floors with a geometric cream and grey rug. Furniture includes a large grey linen couch dressed with matching pillows and a selection of shaggy styles, and a wooden coffee table and footstool. Three narrow cream and grey framed paintings add to the Nordic vibe.

Another image showed that there is a velvet grey armchair in a different area of the room, as well as a wooden dresser at one side of the space, and transparent linen cream curtains at the windows.

Olivia Munn's second living room

Olivia also appears to have a second living room. It has wooden stairs leading to the hallway, five black shelves mounted upon one wall, and another armchair with a wooden base and cream cushions in keeping with the Scandi aesthetic. A large piece of black artwork is the focal point of the space.

Olivia Munn's kitchen

Olivia's kitchen doesn't deviate from the Danish-inspired theme, with white wooden cupboards and white marble tiles on the walls. A minimal lampshade with metal rods is used for lighting.

Olivia Munn's swimming pool

Although not clear whether it's located at Olivia's home or not, she often shares photos alongside a swimming pool on top of an apartment block, suggesting that it may be for residents' use. It boasts incredible views over LA, with a glass balcony and white parasols.

