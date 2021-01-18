Fern Britton's home after split from Phil Vickery is nothing like you'd expect – see inside The former This Morning presenter lives with her two daughters in Cornwall

Fern Britton moved to her family's former holiday home in Cornwall along with her two daughters, Grace and Winnie, after she split from Phil Vickery in 2020. The This Morning star told The Times that "it's not ideal for living in permanently", but added that she has since "made some changes", and is staying there indefinitely. Unlike her home with Phil in Buckinghamshire, where he continues to live "because he needs to be there for work", Fern's new property is particularly eclectic. Take a look inside.

WATCH: Fern Britton films her daughters inside beautiful new family home

Fern Britton's living room

Fern's living room is decorated with canary yellow walls. She shared a photo inside the space at Christmas time, when she had added to the exposed brick fireplace with string lights and red holly berries.

A previous image gave another look at the fireplace, when Fern had decorated it with a different type of plant. She keeps two bunches of daffodils on the mantelpiece, alongside candle stick holders and two white ornaments.

As well as her daughters, Fern shares the home with her pet cats. She photographed them in a corner of the living room which she quipped they have claimed as their "snug". It has a pale red sofa, a multicoloured striped armchair, and a wall unit with cupboards below and bookshelves at the top. Patterned green curtains and carpets are in keeping with the vibrant theme.

Fern Britton's kitchen

Fern's kitchen is painted neon green, while furniture includes an aged wooden green dining table, and a combination of flowers in different vases.

Fern Britton's office

Fern showed off where she was working during the initial lockdown period. The room has bright red walls, and with several post-it notes and stacks of papers, Fern called it "a mess".

Fern Britton's garden

Fern spent a considerable amount of time overhauling the garden during the summer. The house is surrounded by a patio space with two wooden benches, and endless plant pots.

Fern Britton's bedroom

Upstairs, Fern's bedroom is decorated with mint green floral wallpaper, while she has dressed her bed in a sheep print throw.

When she pictured her cat sitting on the window ledge, she revealed that it also has yellow curtains.

