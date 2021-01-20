Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel raising new baby at private ski resort – see inside The couple are now parents to Phineas and Silas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second son, Phineas in July of 2020, while they are also parents to five-year-old Silas Randall. The couple own homes in New York and Los Angeles, but they are believed to have spent much of the past year at their house in Montana. They bought it in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski resort, when it was said that they wanted to raise their first son away from the city. Now, it makes sense that they have been doing the same for baby Phineas.

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club. It sits on 13,600 acres of land, with 2,200 of those skiable.

Naturally, the pair tend to keep their lives as private as possible, but they have shared a handful of photos during the pandemic that reveal glimpses inside the home.

Justin was pictured in the home's dining room

Justin posed in what appears to be the dining room of the home. It is decorated with sky-blue walls and wooden floors, and there are large sash windows, beneath which Justin and Jessica have positioned a wicker basket.

Jessica shared a selfie from inside the home

Jessica shared a black and white photograph from another room with similar shutter doors for a cupboard, and a metal sofa-style bed.

Yellowstone Club, meanwhile, has previously posted professional photographs that give us an example of what homes at the resort look like.

The caption reads: "This six bedroom condo features an open floor plan centred around a bright and airy kitchen and great room.

"Located within the Village at Yellowstone Club which is a lively hub of activity with nightlife, retail, recreational opportunities, youth programming and amazing condo living."

