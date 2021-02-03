Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home with wife Celia has to be seen The Good Morning Britain presenter usually spends a lot of time there

As well as a townhouse in West London and a country retreat in the East Sussex village of Newick, Piers Morgan owns an incredible £4.2million home in Hollywood, with his wife Celia Walden. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe, an outdoor swimming pool, a dining room, a kitchen and a living room, and the Good Morning Britain host often shares glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…

Piers Morgan's house

Piers shared a photo of the exterior of his home back in February 2020. It's formed of two storeys with an open-air terrace on the second floor, and a ground floor outdoor patio area at the back of the home with wooden awning for shelter.

Piers Morgan's swimming pool

When Piers and his daughter Elise posed for a photo next to his swimming pool, he revealed that the pool has Spanish-inspired patterned tiles running along the inside, and a burnt orange style on the sides. There are various palm trees and plants lining the far edge.

At the far end of the pool, there is a water feature designed with green patterned tiles and a yellow vase in the middle. Piers' palm trees are particularly tall, for as much privacy as possible.

There is also a jacuzzi at one end of the pool, separated from the main pool via a wall formed of black patterned tiles.

Piers Morgan's home entrance

Fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid visited Piers at his home, and was greeted at the entrance formed of burnt orange tiles, and a metal gate between two white concrete plinths.

Piers Morgan's home gym

Piers has set up his very own home gym on an outdoor terrace at his home. It's open-air with glass railings, and Piers is well equipped with his own One Peloton spin bike.

