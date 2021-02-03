﻿
Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home with wife Celia has to be seen

The Good Morning Britain presenter usually spends a lot of time there

Bridie Wilkins

As well as a townhouse in West London and a country retreat in the East Sussex village of Newick, Piers Morgan owns an incredible £4.2million home in Hollywood, with his wife Celia Walden. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe, an outdoor swimming pool, a dining room, a kitchen and a living room, and the Good Morning Britain host often shares glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…

Piers Morgan's house

Piers shared a photo of the exterior of his home back in February 2020. It's formed of two storeys with an open-air terrace on the second floor, and a ground floor outdoor patio area at the back of the home with wooden awning for shelter.

piers morgan house z

Piers Morgan's swimming pool

When Piers and his daughter Elise posed for a photo next to his swimming pool, he revealed that the pool has Spanish-inspired patterned tiles running along the inside, and a burnt orange style on the sides. There are various palm trees and plants lining the far edge.

piers morgan pool z

At the far end of the pool, there is a water feature designed with green patterned tiles and a yellow vase in the middle. Piers' palm trees are particularly tall, for as much privacy as possible.

piers morgan pink pool z

There is also a jacuzzi at one end of the pool, separated from the main pool via a wall formed of black patterned tiles.

piers morgan jacuzzi z

Piers Morgan's home entrance

Fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid visited Piers at his home, and was greeted at the entrance formed of burnt orange tiles, and a metal gate between two white concrete plinths.

piers morgan home entrance z

Piers Morgan's home gym

Piers has set up his very own home gym on an outdoor terrace at his home. It's open-air with glass railings, and Piers is well equipped with his own One Peloton spin bike.

piers morgan home gym z

