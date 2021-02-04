Judge Rinder shares rare look inside his home - and it's impossibly grand Robert Rinder lives in North London with his dog

Robert Rinder is renowned for his problem-solving skills and quick wit on his daily TV show, Judge Rinder – and although we have seen him on the dance floor on Strictly, we rarely see him in the comfort of his own home. However, the star took to Twitter to support his friend Lady Leshurr while she's on Dancing on Ice, and inadvertently showed off his very grand house.

The star lives in Islington, North London with his beloved dog since divorcing his husband Seth Cummings in 2018.

The barrister posed with a 'Vote for Lady Leshurr' T-shirt in one corner of his living quarters, revealing a very stylish space. Robert has large, white-framed sash windows, luxurious beige curtains, and a tiled stone floor. Behind him stands a grand piano which is a real focal point, and he has dressed the room with a small gold table, pastel rug and faux flowers.

Judge Rinder has a large grand piano at his home

Despite this nook looking rather glamourous, Robert has confessed that he doesn't have much style when it comes to home décor. Speaking to The Times, he said: "Truth is, I’m the gay that style forgot; friends with kids call my house my cathedral to gay selfishness. It’s filled with art. I tend to buy artwork after particular legal cases."

Robert lives with his pet dog in London

In another photograph posted to his Twitter feed, Robert showed off a different room, this time painted in a dark grey hue. As he said with his dog about to do some yoga, the star revealed a small table behind him and a very vibrant fabric chair in statement blue.

The star has an eye for glamorous details

The celebrity judge appears to be drawn to lavish décor as he was very fond of this glitzy candle he received in the post – complete with eye-catching diamanté design.

