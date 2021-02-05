Jimmy Kimmel's family home is what dreams are made of – see inside The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host lives in California

Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel had to move production for his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the El Capitan Theater to his southern California home during the coronavirus pandemic. This allowed his viewers and adoring fans to catch a glimpse inside his welcoming family property, where he has managed to perfectly blend modern, stylish design with a warming atmosphere to create one dreamy residence.

When hosting the show from his office space, Jimmy showed off the wooden clad walls and country-inspired décor. It is unknown whether this is a separate outbuilding to his main home – but it has all levels of cosy that we can totally get on board with. There are wooden logs stacked on display, a comfy brown couch, a warming lamp and piles of books.

Jimmy Kimmel's family home is oh-so cosy

Another clip allowed the space to be seen from a different angle, revealing a large corner sofa, floral wallpaper and again, more wooden walls adding to the ranch-style feel of the place.

Jimmy has had to film from his home during the pandemic

As Jimmy is also the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, one day he decided to play a game with his children – inadvertently showing off their backyard.

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel plays Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in his garden

As the two little ones, William and Jane swung on the swings, fans could observe the star's surroundings. The children have a trampoline to play on and the garden space is lined with shrubbery and trees.

Jimmy's living room is very stylish

At Christmas time, Jimmy showcased a more modern part of his house, the living room, where they have cream tiled flooring, a brown couch and a glass-panelled staircase leading to another floor of their home.

The presenter even showed his followers the bathroom at his home

In a funny picture posted to his Twitter feed, Jimmy let fans see inside one of his bathrooms – the space is covered entirely in cream tiles and features very high ceilings.

