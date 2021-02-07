The Dancing on Ice judges' homes are full of character: John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean See where the stars live

The Dancing on Ice judges' expertise has afforded them some of the most beautiful homes of all time, and from Christopher Dean's TV appearances to Jayne Torvill's social media, they have all revealed more than ever of their properties since the pandemic began. Take a look.

SEE: Inside the Dancing on Ice stars' epic family homes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most epic celebrity homes of all time

Christopher Dean's home

Christopher Dean lives with his partner and Dancing on Ice co-star Karen Barber in Buckinghamshire. The Olympic skating medallist tends to keep his home life tightly under wraps, but a recent appearance on This Morning offered fans a glimpse of his living room. It's painted cream and furnished with a large cream sofa with a combination of cream and red cushions.

MORE: The Dancing on Ice stars' and judges' wedding and engagement photos revealed

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's £3million home might surprise you - see inside

Jayne Torvill's home

Jayne Torvill lives in East Sussex with her husband, Phil Christensen and their two adopted children, Kieran and Jessica. She has shared several photos from inside the property, including her kitchen, bathroom and garden.

Her kitchen is open-plan alongside the dining room. It's designed with a rustic woodland theme, including a statement mural of a tree and its roots on one wall, a leaf patterned rug, and wooden furniture.

The nature theme continues in Jayne's bathroom, where she has leaf-print wallpaper.

Jayne's garden features a large patio area with steps leading up onto the lawn, and furniture includes a circular dining table and chairs, two sun loungers, a shed and various plant pots.

John Barrowman's home

John Barrowman might spend a lot of time in the UK as part of the DOI judging panel, but he also has two fabulous homes in America. Along with his husband Scott Gill, he owns properties in West Hollywood and Palm Springs.

In his Palm Springs home, he has a huge flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall, and two alcoves with exposed bookshelves at either side.

The living room at his home in Hollywood, meanwhile, is designed with a more minimalist aesthetic, including an exposed brick wall with a flatscreen television and electric fireplace, and grey leather sofas.

Ashley Banjo's home

Ashley Banjo lives with his wife, Francesca and their two children, Rosie and Micah, in Essex.

A photo with his two children revealed a glimpse of his living room. It's designed with a cream and purple colour scheme, including purple curtains and a chest of drawers with purple velvet fronts. There is a brown leather sofa, and Ashley's children have their very own mini ball pit.

Another room in the home is decorated with white walls and features three vintage trunks for storage. This image also showed that the house has vintage windows with a green and red floral design.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.