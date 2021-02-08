Ruth Langsford unveils genius kitchen must-have – Rochelle Humes and Kourtney Kardashian are fans too

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford lives in leafy Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes, and much to her fans' delight she regularly shares glimpses into her life on Instagram. On Sunday, Ruth was keen to unveil her latest home purchase – an Instagram-worthy glass coffee mug.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's home is the dream lockdown retreat - see inside

But this isn't just any old glass coffee mug. This one is double walled to make sure drinks stay hot (or cold) for longer. And the other bonus is that the clear mug makes it must easier to take a beautiful picture of your coffee creation, just like Ruth's.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford speaks out about being a stepmother

As the star enjoyed her picture-perfect morning drink, she shared a snap with her followers, writing: "Bought from @amazon. Recommended by @rochellehumes… not only looks good but the double insulation keeps my coffee hotter for longer!"

Ruth has leveled up her morning coffee

MORE: Ruth Langsford's best kitchen buys that we can actually afford

SEE: Ruth Langsford's kitchen appliance is game-changing

Fellow presenter Rochelle Humes, who lives with her husband Marvin and their three children, hasn't kept her love for these glasses a secret. She has been promoting them on Instagram, which clearly spurred Ruth on to make the purchase. The Saturdays singer previously shared an affiliate link to her double-walled glasses, but this time they were the ones without the handle.

Rochelle Humes introduced Ruth to the trend

And as well as UK celebrities, our friends across the pond are embracing the trend too, with reality star Kourtney Kardashian seen to be sipping from her own glass mug by the fire in her luxury mansion. Although Kourtney's was from Williams Sonoma, we have seen plenty of more affordable options around.

Kourtney Kardashian is also a big fan

If this clear coffee cup trend is good enough for the A-list, it's good enough for us!

You can get your hands on a set of the revolutionary mugs on Amazon:

Glass coffee mugs, £24.99 for two, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.