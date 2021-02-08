Peter Phillips' ex Autumn's former home is nothing like Gatcombe Park Autumn now lives on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Autumn Phillips is currently living on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, alongside her estranged husband Peter and their two children Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, but she is originally from Canada.

She was raised in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal with her two brothers Kevin and Chris, by her mother Kathleen 'Kitty' and her father Brian. Her parents divorced when she was young, and so she split her time between the two, while she also has two half-siblings from her father's second marriage, Jessica and Patrick.

Autumn Phillips' childhood home in Canada

Details of her childhood home have been kept tightly under wraps since Autumn became a member of the royal family, but a rare photo revealed it is built with a grey exposed brick exterior and horizontal panels, white window frames, and a white front door.

Size-wise, the home has been described as a "tiny cottage", in stark contrast to the enormity of Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate set across 730 acres, where Autumn now lives.

Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Apparently, though, the house was a social hub. Speaking in 2008, one of Autumn's friends said, "Autumn's mother was very non-judgemental. Autumn had more freedom than some of her friends. There were always tons of people at the house and it had the atmosphere of a party. It was a meeting place for local teenagers."

Autumn and Peter Phillips with their two daughters

Pointe-Claire is one of the less fashionable areas of Montreal, with traditional buildings and a small population. In comparison, Toronto, where Meghan Markle lived, is Canada's largest city, and has made a name for itself as the cosmopolitan capital.

Autumn currently has no plans to return to Canada, as a statement released at the time of their divorce confirmed, "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years."

