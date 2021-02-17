Sandi Toksvig's unique living situation with wife Debbie revealed The Great British Bake Off star Sandi has a very special home

Sandi Toksvig and her wife Debbie have a very unique living situation, as they live on a houseboat which is moored in Wandsworth, South West London.

Their floating home offers up lovely views of the Thames and Sandi has revealed that her dog Mildred, who also lives on board, loves watching birds from a spot out on deck.

The boat's outdoor area is painted blue and it has wooden guide rails which presumably leads into the cabin below.

A picture uploaded by the presenter reveals that she has a few neighbours along the water, but these could be commercial vessels that aren't actually lived in.

In an interview with Gransnet, Sandi did admit that she does not spend all of her time on the water though. "I cheat and also have a house in Kent for all my books," she candidly revealed.

Sandi and her wife Debbie live on a houseboat

Fans have seen small glimpses into Sandi's Kent home via her Twitter feed and she once took a photograph from her dining room when she hosted her fellow GBBO stars for Christmas dinner.

Before the pandemic, Sandi hosted her co-stars at her house

They all sat around her extendable dining table which was decorated with flickering candles, and the room has a minimalistic feel with cream walls and wooden flooring.

The star has a lovely garden at her Kent home

Another image showed the garden of her Kent property, which appears to be very well kept with vibrant grass and thriving bushes. The star also has a patio path laid down in the middle of her lawn.

Sandi's interiors style is very chic

During the US election, Sandi took a snap next to her television set, revealing that her living space is very pared-back with white walls and door frames, and she has a modern white gloss unit for her TV to sit upon.

Sandi is married to Debbie Toksvig, a psychotherapist and she shares three children, Jesse, Megan, and Theo with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart.

