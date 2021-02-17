We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The likes of Victoria Beckham, Kelly Brook, Kylie Jenner and Peter Andre all have impressive home cinemas where they can curl up to watch a movie – which is the go-to lockdown activity.

Always loved the idea of creating your own cinema like your favourite celebrities? It's actually not as difficult (or expensive!) as you'd expect, with Amazon selling a projector for less than £60!

Before investing in a costly home renovation to create an actual cinema room, get a taste of the celebrity lifestyle with the Apeman LC350 projector, which offers a 180-inch big-screen and stereo surround cinema experience.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's hilarious video of Harper working as an usher in the ‘Beckham cinema’

Originally priced at £79.99, the product features 4,500 lumens of brightness, which is described as "80% brighter than most projectors on the market." All that's needed now is a blank wall, a comfortable sofa and your favourite snacks for the ultimate cosy weekend at home.

Victoria Beckham first showed off the family's epic home feature in 2020, when she shared a video of her daughter Harper handing out snacks at the 'Beckham Cinema'.

Apeman TV projector, was £79.99 DEAL PRICE £59.49, Amazon

"What have you got there Harper? What sweets have you got?" VB asked her little girl. Looking through her box of treats, Harper replied: "I have buttons, rice crackers, M&Ms, Wotsits and healthy chocolate."

The fashion designer then panned the camera around to show the projector screen which was all set up ready for the Beckham clan to watch Bohemian Rhapsody.

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi set up their projector in the garden

While Victoria and David opted to get the whole family involved, with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joining them for the movie, Kelly Brook used her projector to create a romantic date night with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The pair could be seen relaxing in the garden in front of an outdoor cinema screen playing Lady and the Tramp while they were surrounded by trees and fairy lights – truly magical!

