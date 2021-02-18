Best housewarming gifts to send following Stamp Duty Holiday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The deadline for England and Northern Ireland’s Stamp Duty Holiday is just around the corner, where homeowners can save up to £15,000 in tax when buying their property. So, whether it’s friends getting their foot on the housing ladder, or families buying their ‘forever home’, we’ve found some gorgeously thoughtful gifts to send to someone who has just signed on the dotted line…

The best housewarming gifts...

Bunches Flower Subscription

Flower Subscriptions, From £20, Bunches

Flower subscriptions can be pricey, but Bunches have a brilliant gifting option: choose a bunch from £20, and decide whether you give a three, six, or 12-month plan. It’s the gift that keeps giving, and will brighten their home while they’re still putting together the finishing touches!

Le Creuset Cast Iron Grill

Cast Iron Round Grill, £89, Le Creuset

Le Creuset is timeless so this grill will go with them to any future homes, too! They’re the perfect starter for any budding chef, and will definitely be pride of place in their kitchen.

Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot, £49.99, Amazon

Alexa is one of the ultimate home additions, and the Echo Dot is ultra-affordable. Set alarms, use it as a kitchen timer, listen to the radio, and settle arguments via a quick Google search… she may become your friend’s favourite housemate.

Joseph Joseph Gift Set

Joseph Joseph Gift Set, £42.68, Amazon

Joseph Joseph is known for long-lasting, efficient kitchen gadgets, and this full culinary set ticks every box - including everything from a ladle to a spaghetti server.

Selfridges Cartwright & Butler Pantry Hamper

Cartwright & Butler Hamper, £100, Selfridges

Stock their new cupboards and fridges with this thoughtful hamper - full of little luxuries they might skip on their first shopping trip.

Anthropologie Dish

Agnes Pie Dish, £40, Anthropologie

Anthropologie homeware is always stunning, and this china dish is thoughtful for any baker (or chef!).

Marks & Spencer Bee Cushion

Velvet Embroidered Cushion, £15, Marks & Spencer

How adorable is this velvet embroidered cushion? It comes in four colours so you can complement your friend's style, and we think it looks far more expensive than it is.

Bundleberry by Amanda Holden Champagne Glasses

Set of 4 Champagne Glasses, £32, QVC

There will probably be a lot of ‘cheers’ moments after moving in, so why not gift your friends some extra special glasses to toast? They will also look stunning on any bar cart - chin, chin!

The Botanist Tin Herb Planter

Botanist Tin Planter, £39, Amazon

The gift that keeps giving, quite literally! The gin will get their cocktail cupboard stocked, and the planter means they can grow their own garnishes, so it’s perfect for someone with only a small balcony or windowsill.

Wonderboom 2 Speaker

Wonderboom 2 Wireless Speaker (Various Colours), £50.92, Amazon

The 17,000 five-star Amazon reviews speak for themselves, don't they? This nifty wireless speaker can work in any room, and even has a boost for outside sound, once BBQ season approaches. So whether your friend has bought a flat or a family home, this will get plenty of use. It also links up to an Amazon Echo - double win!

