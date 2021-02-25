Amazon is selling a bath tray with 40% off and Mrs Hinch swears by hers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lockdown over the past year has meant that many of us have been turning our bathrooms into a sanctuary – and that includes Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch!

The famed ‘Cleanfluencer’ has elevated bath time with the help of a bath tray, and we’re ready to do the same.

Making it even easier (and affordable) is the fact that Amazon’s best selling bath tray is on sale for 40% off the regular £50 price today.

VPCOK adjustable bamboo bath tray, was £49.99 Deal Price: £29.77, Amazon

The bamboo bath tray, which comes with a free matching soap dish, is adjustable from 72cm to 104cm so it fits most bathtubs.

And TODAY ONLY, get an extra 10% off with the Amazon voucher you’ll see on the site.

Mrs Hinch shared a photo of her bathtub, complete with handy bath tray, on social media

If you’d like to get the full Mrs Hinch spa bathroom effect, you can also shop personalised bottles and even a long-lasting real floral display for your space.

Personalised bottles, £29.99, Amazon

Real roses that last one year, £79.99, Amazon

We also love a good flower petal bath bomb...

Vintage & Co Patterns and Petals Soap Flowers, £11, Amazon

So add to basket and get ready to relax!

