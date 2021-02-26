Facebook Portal has HUGE deals on – and it’s the best way to stay in touch with your mum this Mother’s Day

Want the Mother’s Day gift to end all Mother’s Day gifts? Get shopping the best Facebook Portal deals right now – since you can’t be with her this Mother’s Day, it’s the next best thing!

Lockdown might still be on right now following the government’s latest pandemic advice but the Portal is the easiest way to stay connected to your mum in the way you know best; a chat over a cuppa, making lunch together or with a glass of wine. And you can save big on the best Facebook Portal devices with their brilliant Mother's Day deals.

SHOP: 12 special Mother's Day gifts to give her the best Mothering Sunday treat

RELATED: Best Mother's Day flowers: From roses to dried blooms

Portal TV, was £149, NOW £119, Facebook

What is the Facebook Portal?

This smart piece of tech lets you video chat with your Facebook friends and family via WhatsApp, with a unit that can sit on a desk, table or near your TV. You can even have the video chat ON your TV!

What really sets it apart is that it follows you as you move around the room, so you can chat hands-free. You could be cooking lunch along with your mum, catch up over a cup of tea or binge watch a show together. The Portal from Facebook has a built-in Alexa too, so you can play DJ.

FACEBOOK PORTAL REVIEW: How this handy piece of tech transformed our lockdown

The Portal (10inch screen), was £169, NOW £149, Facebook

And one feature that grandparents and grandchildren adore is Story Time on Portal. They can not only read their grandkids’ favourite story, but become the story! With Story Time’s music, animation and immersive effects, it brings stories to life even more. The Portal has acted as a lifesaver for people during lockdown over the past year, and has been cited as one of the easiest ways for families to stay connected.

The Facebook Portal comes in three sizes plus a TV version; the Portal Mini (8inch screen), the Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (15.6inch screen) plus the PortalTV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

MORE: Gifts for grandparents in isolation to show you care

It's acted as a lifesaver for people during lockdown earlier this year, and has been cited as one of the the easiest ways for families to stay connected as best they can - especially with grandparents or more vulnerable family members.

Portal+ (15.6inch screen), was £269, NOW £219, Facebook

The Facebook Portal comes in three sizes plus a TV version; the Portal Mini (8inch screen), the Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (15.6inch screen) plus PortalTV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

How much does the Portal from Facebook cost?

The Portal from Facebook is offering big discounts for Mother's Day on some of its products:

The Portal Mini (8inch screen), £129, Facebook

When do the Facebook Portal deals end?

The spring sale runs until March 15.

RELATED: What royal children wear: Shop Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's fashion

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.