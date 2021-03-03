Reese Witherspoon's kitchen inside Nashville home belongs in a showroom The actress renovated the house

Reese Witherspoon has impeccable design taste and her home in Nashville only goes to prove it.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a glimpse inside her luxury Tennessee pad and her kitchen was nothing short of show-stopping.

Reese was testing out an assortment of spicy fried chicken from Hattie B’s and in the process let fans see her very tidy, beautifully equipped kitchen.

The star chatted to the camera and giggled as she struggled to eat the hot dishes spread out in fast food cartons in front of her.

But it was the fancy decor and chic room she was stood in that almost stole the show.

Her bright kitchen was adorned with marble countertops, light-colored cabinets and gold finishings, and there wasn’t an item out of place.

Her home is so chic!

Neat jars with pasta and rice were placed on the surfaces and her wooden utensils were housed in a matching marble jar.

The home is just one of many in Reese’s impressive property portfolio.

It featured on the Netflix show, Get Organized with The Home Edit, when she opened its doors to showcase her very blue theme throughout.

Reese shares her many homes with her husband Jim Toth and their family

Reese renovated the property in her beloved town of Nashville and only completed it last year.

While she mostly resides in Los Angeles, she also loves spending time in one her other homes because it brings her closer to her family.

"Nashville's really important to me because this is my hometown and my family is still here in Nashville," she said on the TV show.

"My mum, my dad, my brother, and my nieces."

Looks like she has a beautiful house to entertain them all.

