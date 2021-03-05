Duchess Camilla's jaw-dropping £3million estate before meeting Prince Charles unveiled The Prince of Wales' wife, Camilla grew up in a £3.15million home

The Duchess of Cornwall now calls Clarence House in London her main home with Prince Charles, but she previously lived at her family estate, The Laines in East Sussex.

The Grade II-listed property features seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, a swimming pool, an orangery and even a tennis court, situated on 5.27 acres of land. It was listed on the market in 2015 for £3.15million, at which time new photos were released, but there are also images showing exactly how it looked during Camilla's time there, when Prince Charles occasionally visited. Take a tour…

The sitting room

The sitting room featured patterned carpets and orange wallpaper. There was a large fireplace in the middle of the room, and various built-in bookcases and paintings hanging on the walls.

Another angle of the room showed yet more floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a desk positioned at the window with views overlooking the garden.

The building

The home is set over three floors, and featured a small patio area at the back of the home, where Camilla and her family had positioned a white dining table and chairs.

The front of the home was covered in foliage and climber plants.

The orangery

The conservatory-turned-orangery featured white shutters and orange floor tiles. Camilla and her family kept plenty of plants inside the space, including a central table with a vase of red roses in the middle.

The bedroom

One of the home's seven bedrooms featured salmon pink carpets and white and yellow patterned wallpaper. The bed had a denim headboard with floral framing, and there were two armchairs at either side of the room.

The kitchen

The kitchen was decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. Camilla's family had a traditional cream AGA, and a tall table set in the middle of the room with high stools for dining.

The swimming pool

Outside, the grounds included an outdoor swimming pool, framed with concrete tiles and two statues at the front.

The dining room

Camilla's dining room had floral carpets and yellow walls. It was furnished with a glossy wooden dining table and matching chairs with green cushions. Three paintings hung in bronze frames with spotlights at the top.

