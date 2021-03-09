﻿
10 sweet Mother's Day decorations for your at-home celebration - from flowers to balloons and banners

Treat your mum to a lockdown party...

We're all going to be celebrating Mother's Day at home this year, and if you're planning something special for that lady in your life - you might want to think about decorating your home to reflect your love and appreciation.

Whether it's balloons, banners, flowers or candles, you can create a truly special setting for your mum from the comfort of your living room, kitchen - or what about a sweet breakfast-in-bed setup?

And if you don't live with your mum and can't see her in person, some of these buys could even be dropped on the doorstep for the best surprise! See our round-up of the best Mother's Day decorations here...

balloons

Mother's Day balloons, £15.99, Amazon

She won't be able to miss these! Choose your message and put these balloons in pride of place for Mother's Day morning.

cake-topper

Mother's Day Cake Topper, £4.99, Amazon

If you're stuck for gift ideas, a homemade cake will always be well-received - add a sweet cake topper for a personal touch.

bunting

Bunting, £14.99, Amazon

Why not add some adorable bunting to your home and organise an afternoon tea?

cake-stand

Pastel cake stand, £29.99, Amazon

We love this colourful cake stand for arranging some yummy treats!

mothers-day-candles

Candles, £12, Heather Evelyn

These will look beautiful amongst any dining table setup. Hand illustrated, each design is unique - how lovely is that?

mothers-day-banner

Mother's Day banner, £7.49, Etsy

The chic silver letters on this banner will look lovely in any home. Get your order in quick, though!

napkins

Floral napkins, £3.99, Amazon

Perfect for a tea party or even a picnic - weather permitting.

moonpig-balloons

Mother's Day balloons, £20, Moonpig

If your mum loves pink, this is the perfect trio!

tray

Breakfast in bed tray, £26.96, Amazon

Why not serve her breakfast in bed with all the trimmings? Add some fresh flowers and chic tableware and she's sure to feel like a Queen.

dried-flowers

Dried flowers selection, £18, Urban Outfitters

Pick up a selection of dried flower off-cuts, then arrange them in jam jars to create a beautiful rustic table setting.

