Martin Lewis' business has afforded him a property portfolio worth £12,462,726, according to accounts obtained from his firm Osmium Estates Limited, reports the Daily Mail. It is not known exactly how much his private home in London with his wife and BBC Click presenter, Lara Lewington and their eight-year-old daughter, Sapphire is valued at, but judging by photos the Money Saving Expert has shared of the house, it's likely to be priced at the higher end of the scale. Take a look.

Martin Lewis' home studio

Martin converted his home office into an impressive studio for his ITV series, The Martin Lewis Money Show, during the first lockdown period, and revealed the transformation on Instagram.

The room has plenty of floor space for all of the camera equipment and lighting Martin needs for his broadcasts, while it also features the neon 'MLMS' sign from the show's original set. It has black fitted cabinets along the rear wall, with open shelving behind the desk to display a selection of books, framed photos and awards.

Lara Lewington's home studio

Upstairs, Martin's wife Lara also has her own studio to host BBC technology series, Click. She shared a post on her own Instagram, showing a black velvet armchair in a stylish room that has grey carpets and wallpaper, with a pink neon Click sign and a vase of pink roses brightening up the space. "WFH in our house: @itvMLshow downstairs, @BBCClick upstairs. I know @MartinSLewis has a bigger light, but it's not a competition," Lara wrote.

Martin Lewis' kitchen

Martin and Lara's kitchen follows a grey colour scheme, with grey metallic finish cupboards, white and grey marble-effect worktops, and stainless-steel silver fittings and appliances. There is also a central island in the room, with a modern induction hob.

Martin Lewis' garden

Martin's wife Lara revealed a glimpse of the garden as she sat on a terraced area with grey tiled flooring. The exterior of the house is formed of exposed brick, and there are large glass patio doors with black frames.

