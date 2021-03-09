Prue Leith's bold new love nest with husband John REVEALED The Great British Bake Off judge finally moved in with John Playfair after ten years together

Prue Leith and her husband and clothes designer John Playfair lived in separate homes for ten years of their relationship, including five of which they have been married.

In December 2020, however, the Great British Bake Off judge Prue and John listed their respective homes for sale, and moved into their very first house together. Prue's former property in the Cotswolds was sold for £10million, while she told the Daily Mail that their new abode is "totally different".

Image: Adrian Sherratt

The star has since taken to Instagram with a photo showing off her incredible kitchen, which she explains has been intentionally designed with bold, bright colours.

"A new house and a new kitchen after 46 years," Prue captioned the post. "Luckily, my husband loves colour as much as me which is why the whole house is FULL of colour. You can see more in today's @thetimes. For years, and as you'd expect, the kitchen has been at the heart of my home."

She went on to credit Omega kitchens for curating her space: "Thankfully, the talented team at Omega kitchens created a dream kitchen complete with a bright yellow island… A real statement. All finished off with really great products from @miele_gb. Creating this dream home has been so exciting. From a blank page to this."

The snap shows that Prue and John have opted for a canary yellow island with a cream quartz worktop, and matching cream cupboards. Lemon-print window blinds and a vase of yellow flowers offset the vivid island.

Prue Leith in her living room

Prue also shared a photo from the living room on her birthday. She was seen sitting on a cream leather armchair, while the room is decorated with rust orange coloured walls, and grey flooring with a multicoloured striped rug, and an abstract piece of artwork seen leaning against one wall.

