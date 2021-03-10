Martha Stewart’s pretty Easter tableware & decor is 60% off at Macy’s – but the sale ends today!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Easter comes around, it’s a definite sign spring has sprung and there’s nothing like bringing some unabashed joy to your homeware and decor with pastels and cheery florals. And when it comes to your Easter lunch or dinner, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has the recipe for the perfect table setting with her pretty Easter range of dinnerware and decor.

RELATED: All the inspiration you'll need for Easter 2021

And there’s some very good news for you if you’re looking to set a gorgeous Instagrammable table for your Easter meal – the Martha Stewart Easter collection at Macys, from dinnerware sets to decor and napkin rings, is now up to 63% off!

The sale ends today, Wednesday, March 10 though – so hop to it before you miss your chance for a major Easter bargain!

Easter Floral Salad Plates, Set of 4, was $67 Now $25.99, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Peony Wreath, was $67 Now $32.99, Macy's

Baroque 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, was $234 now $92.99, Macy's

Floral Nesting Food Storage Containers, Set of 3, was $46 now $22.99, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Cast Iron Dutch Oven was $159.99 now $79.99, Macy's

Easter Bunny Salt and Pepper set, was $20 Now $7.99, Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection Easter Plush Rabbit, was $34.00 now $16.99, Macy's

Easter Bunny Platter, was $50 Now $19.99, Macy's

Easter Butterfly Dish,was $22 now $7.99, Macy's

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.