martha stewart easter dinnerware decor at macys 3

Martha Stewart’s pretty Easter tableware & decor is 60% off at Macy’s – but the sale ends today!

Bring spring to your Easter with the gorgeous Martha Stewart Easter Collection from $7.99

Karen Silas

When Easter comes around, it’s a definite sign spring has sprung and there’s nothing like bringing some unabashed joy to your homeware and decor with pastels and cheery florals. And when it comes to  your Easter lunch or dinner, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has the recipe for the perfect table setting with her pretty Easter range of dinnerware and decor.

And there’s some very good news for you if you’re looking to set a gorgeous Instagrammable table for your Easter meal – the Martha Stewart Easter collection at Macys, from dinnerware sets to decor and napkin rings, is now up to 63% off!

The sale ends today, Wednesday, March 10 though – so hop to it before you miss your chance for a major Easter bargain!

martha stewart easter dinnerware floral plates

Easter Floral Salad Plates, Set of 4, was $67 Now $25.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter macys peony wreath

Martha Stewart Collection Peony Wreath, was $67 Now $32.99, Macy's

martha stewart dinnerware decor set

Baroque 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, was $234 now $92.99, Macy's

 

martha stewart easter macys storage containers

Floral Nesting Food Storage Containers, Set of 3, was $46 now $22.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter cookware

Martha Stewart Collection Cast Iron Dutch Oven was $159.99 now $79.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter macys salt pepper

Easter Bunny Salt and Pepper set, was $20 Now $7.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter decor dinnerware macys bunny

Martha Stewart Collection Easter Plush Rabbit,  was $34.00 now $16.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter dinnerware bunny plate

Easter Bunny Platter, was $50 Now $19.99, Macy's

martha stewart easter dinnerware butterfly

Easter Butterfly Dish,was $22 now $7.99, Macy's

