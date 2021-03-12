GMB's Susanna Reid's gorgeous house with sons is so homely – see inside The Good Morning Britain star lives with her three sons

Susanna Reid tends to keep her home as private as possible, but the coronavirus pandemic means that she has appeared from the property on TV more than ever recently, while she has also shared a select few snaps of her own over the years.

The Good Morning Britain host is believed to live in Balham, south London, with her three sons, but despite it being a male-dominated house, it's actually especially feminine. Take a look…

SEE: All the GMB stars most stunning homes revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid appears on TV from private home

Susanna Reid's living room

Back in March 2020, Susanna joined Good Morning Britain from her living room. It's decorated with charcoal grey walls and wooden floors, and has a brown leather sofa. In the corner, there is a vase of fuchsia pink flowers positioned at the bottom of a small staircase leading to another area of the home.

MORE: Good Morning Britain stars' beautiful wedding photos

In November last year, Susanna appeared on Loose Women to discuss her latest documentary, Death Row's Women. It offered a different look at her living room, showing that it has been extended with vaulted ceilings and a skylight. Above the vase of flowers seen in her previous appearance on GMB, there are two shelves where Susanna keeps two framed photographs, and a miniature doll's house alongside a toy car.

Susanna shared a photo of her pet cat on the sofa, and inadvertently revealed that it is decorated with a cream shaggy sheepskin throw.

Back in 2018, Susanna revealed her beautiful Christmas tree. She had positioned it in front of her bookcase, taking up one entire wall from the floor to the ceiling, while decorations were also particularly feminine including red and pink hearts, white glittery hearts and silver glittery ice skating figurines.

RELATED: Kate Garraway's Christmas tree at home with husband is so unique

Susanna Reid's dining room

Susanna has a wooden dining table in the dining room. She uses it to showcase a large bunch of flowers in a glossy blue vase, as well as a personalised Jo Loves candle reading 'Susanna'.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.