Dan Walker shares epic home transformation project – and inspires fans The BBC Breakfast and Football Focus star has a big renovation in mind

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus star Dan Walker has taken on a few home DIY projects since the pandemic began, and a recent post revealed yet another that he has in mind: a virtual golf simulator.

He took to Instagram to regram four snaps from Foresight Sports, a company that specialises in golf technology, showing the process of building an underground simulator in a garden.

Dan captioned it: "I saw this on Instagram yesterday and actually had a dream about it.

"I think I might be obsessed. What do you reckon… Five year golfing project? I'll start digging next week."

Foresight Europe, meanwhile, penned: "We really 'dig' this underground garden simulator. If you can't go up, why not go down?"

Dan's fans were also inspired by the pictures, with several writing: "Dreams can come true," while the owner of said simulator saw Dan's post and penned: "Thanks for sharing Dan, this only took me five weeks start to finish. Always happy to help you plan it. Dreams always come true."

Dan Walker previously revealed his kitchen

Some of Dan's female followers, however, were there to represent Dan's wife, Sarah, who they believed might not be on board. One quipped: "And your wife said…" and another asked: "Do you think Mrs S will let you build this in the garden? LOL."

If Dan does decide to go ahead, the pictures show that the underground area will feature everything from an area to store his clubs, a large putting area with an enormous projector screen, a seating area, and even an additional putting area above ground, finished with flags for each tee.

Dan and Sarah live in Sheffield with their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, and their pet dog Winnie, and Dan has also unveiled everything from his kitchen, to glimpses of his living room.

