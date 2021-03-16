Louise Minchin transforms stunning family home – see before and after The BBC Breakfast star lives in Cheshire with her husband and children

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin lives in Chester, Cheshire with her husband David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett. The host posed for a series of photos from the living room in 2017, but judging by more recent images shared on Twitter, the living room has had an impressive transformation.

It was originally designed with light yellow walls, wooden floors, and an open log fireplace with a white carved surround.

Louise Minchin's living room in 2017

An image of Louise's pet dogs in December 2020 showed that while the same rug remains, the wooden flooring has been replaced with beige carpet.

Louise's living room now has carpet

When Louise injured her foot while training for a marathon, she inadvertently showed that the walls are now painted charcoal grey with white wainscoting, while it looks as though the fireplace surround has also been repainted, and its carvings filled in.

Louise's living room has been painted grey

A third image posted by Louise showed that the light grey sofas originally seen in the room are still there, while there is also an oak dresser positioned against one wall. Louise uses it to display a framed photo, two metallic silver desk lamps and a vase of flowers. She had also added two silver reindeer ornaments at Christmas time.

Louise has kept the same sofas in her living room

Louise and her family moved to Cheshire from London after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012, marking a big change from city life to the countryside.

Speaking to Cheshire Life in 2012, Louise said it couldn't be "more different", but in a more recent interview with Good Housekeeping, she said she was grateful for having a home that she loves during lockdown.

As for the rest of the house, she added that there is a "lovely tree" outside of her bedroom window, where she enjoys spending time "looking at the view" and "taking it all in". She explained: "It's something I've not really done before, but it's nice to appreciate nature."

