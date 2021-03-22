Patsy Palmer's Malibu mansion with husband Richard is picture-perfect The EastEnders star moved to California in 2014

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson in the iconic BBC series, moved to Malibu in 2014 and has unveiled several areas of her property since living there.

She most recently took to Instagram with a photo of the view from her garden, and to say it's picture-perfect would be an understatement.

Patsy Palmer's garden

It showed a wooden brown fence with an array of bright purple and fuchsia pink flowers within various bushes, and views overlooking the vivid blue ocean with palm trees at either side.

Patsy captioned the image: "Too stunning not to post. After the rain, there are such beautiful colours here in Malibu. So vibrant, breathtaking #MalibuCalifornia #Malibu #Rain."

Several of Patsy's fans took to the comments section to agree with her, while one asked if Patsy had "any regrets" since emigrating, to which Patsy replied: "No regrets."

It's hardly surprising that Patsy feels she made the right choice in moving. Besides a jaw-dropping view, Patsy's garden also boasts an incredible terrace area, complete with a glass fire pit, a large barbeque and a huge grey sofa.

A separate terrace area makes for an ideal yoga studio for Patsy, which she photographed last year and penned: "My yoga studio today. Grateful everyday. Gratitude is everything."

Patsy Palmer's living room

She has also unveiled the beautiful living room at the property, after her husband Richard Merkell took on the task of redecorating during lockdown. "Well done to my wonderful husband for lockdown painting," Patsy wrote.

The room is the epitome of Malibu beach chic, with wicker baskets and a straw rug, white furniture with metallic accents, and wooden floors with plenty of natural light. The room also has several house plants seen on the coffee table and at the window, while Patsy also has a large Buddha statue positioned in one corner of the room.

Patsy has lived in this particular property since 2019, with husband Richard and children Fenton, Emilia and Bertie. Patsy's eldest son Charley Palmer remained in London when the rest of his family upped sticks to America.

