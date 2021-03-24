Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising Loose Women's Stacey and Joe Swash's former house was very different

Stacey Solomon has officially moved into a new home with Joe Swash, Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, and Stacey and Joe's one-year-old son Rex, and she has now given fans an inside tour.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram Stories as she showed off each room, and with a retro design echoing its Tudor heritage, it's worlds away from Stacey and Joe's former modern house. Take a look…

Stacey Solomon's conservatory

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils beautiful conservatory

Stacey first showed off the conservatory and dubbed it her "favourite room". It's designed with tall windows that offer plenty of natural light and brown tiled flooring. Stacey wrote: "This will be my favourite room I think. It's so warm and bright… I'm going to start with this inside I think… But I don't know whether to make it a little playroom or a really cosy snug."

Stacey Solomon's pool

Stacey and Joe's new house features its own private outdoor pool, but Stacey says that it's currently not safe and "needs a barrier and a safe cover".

Stacey Solomon's bedroom

Stacey and Joe's new bedroom features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams that have been painted cream to match the cream walls. As it stands, there are floral cream and pink curtains framing the windows, and dark oak wooden window ledges.

Stacey Solomon's bathroom

In keeping with the charming vintage design of the home, Stacey's downstairs bathroom features floral painted sinks with intricate carvings and brass taps. Stacey admitted that she was a fan of the aged design and intends on keeping it.

The toilet also features the same blue and white floral theme. Stacey explained that if she is to keep the printed features, she will "base the theme of the room" around it with "a duck egg blue wall and a white floor".

Stacey Solomon's garden

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house, complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock. Stacey revealed that this will likely be where she completes her first famed 'tap to tidy' transformation of the house.

Elsewhere in the garden, there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, which Stacey said is her "favourite part of the garden".

