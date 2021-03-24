Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway invited cameras to follow her struggle following husband Derek Draper's positive Covid-19 diagnosis which has left him with severe health issues. In the ITV documentary, Finding Derek, it was revealed that Kate's family home has been totally transformed in order to allow access for when, hopefully, her husband can return home.

Their property is located in north London, and Kate currently lives there with children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, while Derek is still in hospital undergoing treatment.

In the programme, Kate could be seen working with tradesmen and occupational therapists to plan how they could transform the downstairs area to make it accessible. She explained: "We are planning for ground-floor living, presuming he will be on a stretcher or in a wheelchair." The work included installing a ramp outside their property so a wheelchair could be able to enter with ease, and they are also considering a lift to the garden.

She also disclosed plans to "sleep downstairs on a put-me-up bed" to be close to her husband, reinforcing that she thinks it's "important".

They also converted their garage into a wet room for Derek, and once work was finished in the ground-floor bathroom, she explained that she had even chosen small mosaic tiles because they are the ones that Derek likes.

Kate's house has been renovated to allow access for Derek

Kate and Derek's children Darcey and Billy featured heavily in the show, and Billy expressed his upset with the house's upheaval during the renovation works.

The rest of the GMB's star's house was shown throughout the hour-long documentary, revealing that she has a huge stack of picture frames that her husband was planning on putting up prior to his illness, and she confessed that she could not face putting them up without him.

Kate's son Billy is a big fan of lego (and so is his dad)

Kate invited HELLO! inside in July 2020, as she expressed her gratitude for the property as a sanctuary during Derek's illness. The family have been planting fruit and vegetables together, including a strawberry plant next to Derek's favourite chair. Gardening together has also provided them with the opportunity to discuss their feelings as well as serve as a distraction from their worries.

