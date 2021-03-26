Alison Hammond's garden is a sanctuary of good vibes This Morning star Alison lives in Birmingham with her son Aidan

On Thursday morning Alison Hammond enjoyed the first signs of spring from her idyllic back garden at her Birmingham home. The This Morning presenter filmed the scene as she sat outside while the sun was shining, and her dreamy outdoor space is total goals!

LOOK: Alison Hammond's home has a very sentimental touch

As the star panned the camera fans could observe a large bunch of daffodils on the table in front of her, along with a selection of candles and a jar containing succulents.

Beyond the table, Alison's immaculate landscaped garden could be seen, with its pristine grass, palm trees, garden furniture and hot tub. In the corner of the frame there was also a windchime hanging from her pergola – another zen element of her tranquil haven.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond's idyllic garden is a world of calm

The back of Alison's red-bricked home was also in view, showcasing her extension with floor to ceiling windows and white patio doors.

Alison had transformed her garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and fellow This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were definitely impressed with the results when they filmed an ITV segment.

MORE: Inside This Morning star Alison Hammond's Birmingham home

READ: Alison Hammond reveals future adoption plans

Alison often shows off her living quarters on This Morning

The mum-of-one laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and installed a hot tub.

MORE: 5 simple spring gardening tips to get your garden ready for summer

Over on Instagram, followers were equally impressed. One commented, "Omg wow Ali! Your new name is Alison Titchmarsh! Looks fab!" Another added, "Wow looks so amazing!", and plenty of others were keen to find out where Alison had bought her palm trees and artificial lawn from because, let's face it, who wouldn’t want a garden like Alison's?

Alison's garden has undergone a huge makeover

The former Big Brother star isn't afraid of showing off the inside of her home on the television either, as for another This Morning item she allowed interiors expert Kelly Hoppen to analyse her décor, pointing out what could be switched up to make the space work better.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.