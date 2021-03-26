Carrie Underwood's mind-blowing $3million estate is its own world The American Idol star lives in Tennessee with her husband and two sons

Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob live in an incredible home in Tennessee, which Carrie and Mike first bought for $3million (£2.1million) in 2011, per Variety.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living that they were now working on building their dream house on the 400-acre plot, while living in another home in Nashville. "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

The American Idol star and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms and a basement, as well as private horse stables and its own lake. Take a look inside…

Carrie Underwood's living room

Carrie's living room is designed with a muted beige and grey colour scheme, and wooden touches reflecting the home's rural location. Furniture includes a large cream couch dressed with patterned cushions and one with the initial 'M' for Mike, and a wooden dresser where Carrie has displayed a house plant in a white pot.

At Christmas, Carrie and the family posed in the living room, showing that it has tall ceilings with white concrete pillars, and wooden awning at the ceiling. There are also floor-to-ceiling leaded windows, lined with cream floor-length curtains.

Carrie Underwood's dining room

On Carrie's birthday, Mike shared a photo of her taken in the open-plan kitchen and dining room. Carrie was seen sitting at a black marble table, while there is also a rattan window seat with grey linen furnishings.

Carrie Underwood's kitchen

A photo of Mike and the couple's two sons showed that there is dark oak wooden flooring on the ground floor of the house, while a grey and cream bohemian rug makes for a cosy touch to the kitchen.

Carrie Underwood's bedroom

Carrie and Mike's bedroom is in keeping with the muted beige theme of the house, and there is a grey chaise longue couch positioned next to the window, where patio doors lead out to a private terrace.

Carrie Underwood's closet

Carrie has her own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes and bags. There is also a central island in the room, where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier.

Carrie Underwood's garden

Outside, Carrie and her family have their own lake, which Mike previously showed off in a photo of the boys fishing.

They also have private horse stables.

Carrie also has a space in the garden to workout, fitted with rubber flooring for weight-lifting and strength training.

